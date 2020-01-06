IBPS Clerk Mains 2019 Admit Card to be Released Soon on ibps.in; Steps to Download here

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019

The admit card for IBPS Clerk Main 2019 exam will soon get released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates appeared in the IBPS 2019 prelims exam can download their admit card once released from the official website of IBPS.

Candidates must keep visiting the official website as the admit card may get released anytime soon. The exam is scheduled to be on 18th January 2020. The exam will be held across the country in various exam centres.

Candidates qualified in the prelim’s exam will be able to appear for the mains exam and can download their mains admit card 2019 from the official website of IBPS.

Exam Pattern:

The main examination will comprise of 190 questions and the maximum marks is 200.

The time duration is for 160 minutes.

The official web page to get more important details on this exam to be conducted and download the admit card is www.ibps.in .

Steps to download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official site of IBPS as pointed in the above paragraph.

Click on the “IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019” link available on the home page.

You will be redirected to a new candidate’s login page.

Enter the credentials required to login.

Check admit card and then download it.

Keep a hard copy of the IBPS Mains 2019 admit card for further need.

Candidates must score a minimum score in each test of the Online Main Examination and also a minimum total score to be considered passed for further process.

Cut offs will be decided depending on the number of the State/ UT wise vacancies available, and candidates will be considered for provisional merit list.

The list of the selected candidates will be releasing in April 2020.

Also read, IBPS Clerk 2019 Prelims Result.

<noscript><iframe title="IBPS CLERK 2019 CUT-OFF & MARKS MAINS ADMIT CARD TO BE RELEASED" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AxuxY4wkp9A?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More