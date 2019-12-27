IPGCL-PPCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 4 Assistant Manager (Finance) Post @ipgcl-ppcl.gov.in

Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited – Pragati Power Corporation Limited (IPGCL-PPCL) is an electricity generation company that operates under the aegis of the state government of Delhi. The company commenced its functioning and operations from July 1, 2002, after the Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB) was dismantled.

There is an important update for the candidates who are interested in pursuing a career with the IPGCL-PPCL. As per the latest reports, IPGCL-PPCL has released an official notification inviting applications from interested candidates for the post of Assistant Manager (Finance).

As per the official notification, there are a total of 04 vacancies that are to be filled for the post of Assistant Manager (Finance) under the ongoing recruitment drive. The application procedure has already started, and last date for submission of application is January 15th, 2020.

Thus, the candidates who are interested in applying for the advertised vacancies must complete their applications as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute hassles. The job location will be New Delhi and its nearby areas.

Important information regarding the application process

Here are some important points regarding the ongoing recruitment process at IPGCL-PPCL that the candidates must keep in mind: –

– Interested candidates must visit the official website of the company to apply for the post via a prescribed format. The official website is www.ipgcl-ppcl.gov.in.

– On visiting the official website, candidates will have to register themselves using a valid email id. Provisional Registration Number (PRN) will be generated after registration and password will be given.

– Candidates can log in using this PRN and fill the rest of the application along with uploading necessary documents.

– Candidates are advised to register only once using a single email id.

– Scanned copies of necessary documents should be uploaded properly along with a scanned copy of latest passport size photograph and signature.

– Incomplete applications shall be rejected. The application procedure is online only. No hardcopies are needed to be sent. Although candidates can keep a printout of application form for future references.

Eligibility criteria

Candidate should possess any of the below mentioned qualifications to be eligible to apply for the advertised vacancies: –

– Chartered Accountant with a license from ICAI

– CMA from Institute of Cost Accountant of India.

– One year of job training as an executive trainee (finance) in IPGCL and PPCL.

– Two years of work experience in the accounts or finance department of a PSU or Govt. department or a power generation company.

Age limit

Age limit is a maximum of 30 years

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the last date for submission of applications under the ongoing recruitment drive?

Answer: The last date for submission of applications is January 15th 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are available under the ongoing recruitment drive?

Answer: 4 vacancies are available under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: Which is the official website for submission of applications?

Answer: The official website for completing online applications is www.ipgcl-ppcl.gov.in/employment_home.htm.

Question: Can I apply through the offline method?

Answer: No, applications must be submitted through online channels only.

IPGCL-PPCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 4 Assistant Manager (Finance) Post @ipgcl-ppcl.gov.in was last modified:

Read More