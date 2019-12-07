IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Analysis, Expected Cut off, Questions asked, Check for More Details on ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019

The first slot of the IBPS Clerk 2019 Preliminary examinations has been held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS. Candidates appeared in this exam can check the analysis being done by the reviews of the students and experts.

Representing you the first det of analysis of the exam. The exam paper has been rated as easy to moderate by the candidates who have appeared for the examination. Though candidates will have to wait for the complete expert analysis of the exam.

In this article you will find the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 expected cut off based of the first feedback from the candidates.

Expected Cut Off:

Name of the Section Good Attempt (Likely Cut off) English Language 21 – 24 Reasoning Ability 27 – 32 Quantitative Aptitude 22 – 25 Total 75 – 83

Section Wise Important Questions Asked:

Section Important questions asked English Language Comprehensive passage about animals, 6 questions from cloze test, and 6 from subject rearrangement. Overall section moderate. Reasoning Ability Square seating arrangement, linear seating arrangement without number of persons (all facing north) was asked. A total of about 20 questions were from seating arrangement. Quantitative Aptitude 1 Bar Graph (Data Interpretation) and 10 questions from Simplification. about 5 questions each were asked from quadratic equations and number series.

Exam Pattern:

IBPS Clerk Prelims was a 100-mark paper of 60 minutes.

Candidates must have attempted 100 questions in the given 1 hour.

The questions were asked from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Overall cut off analysed is between 75 – 83.

Candidates can expect complete section wise expert analysis soon. Keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

