HSCC India Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Faculty Posts, Check here for Eligibility Criteria

The Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation India Limited (HSCCIL) is a government undertaking under the Ministry of Healthcare and Family Welfare.

HSCCIL has announced three new vacancies. These vacancies are for various faculty posts in the corporation. The posts include Civil, Mechanical or Electrical faculty. If the candidates are interested in applying for any of the posts, they can do so as it is a great opportunity with good remuneration.

Date of Walk-In-Interview: 6th December 2019

There will not be any application procedure per se as the recruitment will take place solely on the basis of a walk-in-interview. The Walk-in interview is scheduled to be conducted on the 6th of December 2019.

If the candidates want to appear for the interview, they must ensure that they of Indian Nationality only. Here are some other eligibility details which the candidates need to make sure they meet with. These are as follows –

Civil Engineering Faculty

Candidates should have a graduate degree or a diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised university or educational institution.

They must have scored a minimum of 60% marks.

They must have at least 10 years of post-qualification experience in designing, project management, etc.

Mechanical Engineering Faculty

Candidates should have a graduate degree or a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised university or educational institution.

They must have scored a minimum of 60% marks.

They must have at least 10 years of post-qualification experience in designing and execution of central HVAC works, preferably for large hospitals.

Electrical Engineering Faculty

Candidates should have a graduate degree or a diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognised university or educational institution.

They must have scored a minimum of 60% marks.

They must have at least 10 years of post-qualification experience in designing or execution of electrical works.

The age limit for all the three posts is 45 years as on the day of the interview 6th December 2019. Candidates must also make sure that they have complete knowledge of MS Office, MS Projects, Primavera, etc.

Candidates must also make a note of the venue where the interview will be conducted –

New Oncology Block Gate No-5,

Near Kalavathi Hospital,

Lady Hardinge Medical College,

New Delhi.

Candidates are advised to reach the venue on time and carry all the requisite documents on the day of the interview. Failure to present their documents can lead to disqualification of the candidate.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – HSCC India Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the date of the interview?

Answer: The walk-in interview for HSCCIL Faculty posts will be conducted on 6th December 2019.

Question: What is the official website URL?

Answer: The official website of Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation India Limited is https://www.hsccltd.co.in/

Question: From where to download the application proforma?

Answer: The application proforma is available on the official notification released by HSCCIL.

Question: In which state/city will the candidates be posted upon selection?

Answer: Candidates are liable to be posted anywhere in India upon selection.

Question: What are the interview timings?

Answer: The interview will be conducted between 10:30 am to 3:30 pm on 6th December 2019.

