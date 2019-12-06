TSSPDCL Admit Card 2019 Released at tssouthernpower.com for JLM and JPO Post, Steps How to Download Hall Ticket

A few months ago, on 28th September 2019, the TSSPDCL (Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited) had announced a new recruitment drive for a large number of vacancies within the company. These vacancies were for the post of Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) and Junior Lineman (JLM).

Here are the number of vacancies available for each of these posts –

Junior Lineman: 2500 vacancies

Junior Personnel Officer: 25 vacancies

The application process for these posts started on 22nd October 2019 with the last date of making the application was 10th November 2019.

Date of Examination: 15th December 2019

According to a recent notification by the TSSPDCL, the admit cards for these posts have also been released. All the candidates who had applied for any of the two posts must download the admit card from the official website of TSSPDCL. The admit card is an important document as it will have to be furnished by the candidates on the exam day.

Here are the steps for downloading the online admit card –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited, which is https://www.tssouthernpower.com/

Step-2 : Click on the link pertaining to the Admit Card release on the home page of the website.

Step-3 : Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step-4 : They will have to log in, by filling in their personal credentials.

Step-5 : Click on submit. The admit card will open up.

Step-6 : Download the admit card in a PDF format.

Step-7 : Take a printout of the admit card for future references.

For the convenience of the candidates, here are the direct links from which the admit card can be downloaded –

The examination for both these posts will be conducted on 15th December 2019. For the exam of Junior Personnel Officer, candidates will have to appear for a 100 marks paper. The paper will be an objective paper comprising of multiple-choice type questions. 1 mark will be allotted for each question. For Junior Lineman, the exam will be of 80 marks. All other details will be the same as the JPO exam. Not more than 120 minutes will be allotted to the candidates for these exams.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – TSSPDCL Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the exam date for TSSPDCL JPO & JLM?

Answer: The exams for both the posts will be conducted on 15th December 2019.

Question: What are the details needed to download the admit card?

Answer: Candidates will need their Candidate ID and Date of Birth to download the admit card.

Question: Till which date can the admit card be downloaded?

Answer: The admit card can be downloaded till the day of the exam, that is, 15th December 2019.

Question: What is the official website URL?

Answer: The link for the official website of TSSPDCL is https://www.tssouthernpower.com/

