RTRM Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 16 Senior Resident Posts on 28th November, Check here for Vacancies Detail and Eligibility Criteria

Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital is a government hospital that is located in Delhi. The hospital has been functioning for a long time having specialities in various services like surgery, medicine, dental care, skin etc.

The Rao Tula Ram Memorial (RTRM) has been recognised by the National Hospital Portal and is known for its medical facilities. The hospital also has its own website for keeping people informed about any recent happenings.

Recently, RTRM hospital announced a vacancy for which it will be conducting a recruitment drive. Candidates looking for a recruitment opportunity in this esteemed hospital must definitely go through the notification to determine if they are eligible or not.

The vacancy announced by RTRM hospital is for the post of Senior Resident. Resident doctors are the backbone of hospitals. Thus the candidates applying for this post they should understand the responsibility that they will have to take up. There are a total of 16 vacancies for different departments in the hospital.

The vacancy details are as follows –

O&G : 01 vacancy

: 01 vacancy Paediatrics : 03 vacancies

: 03 vacancies Anaesthesia : 03 vacancies

: 03 vacancies Surgery : 03 vacancies

: 03 vacancies Medicine : 02 vacancies

: 02 vacancies Orthopaedic : 03 vacancies

: 03 vacancies Radiology : 01 vacancy

Candidates should also make a note of the eligibility criteria for being recruited as a Senior Resident.

The eligibility needed is as follows –

MMBS degree with Post Graduate degree or diploma from a recognised university or institution. They should be registered with the Delhi Medical Council. Candidates should be below 37 years for this post as on the day of the interview.

For the recruitment of this post, candidates will have to appear for a walk-in-interview that will be conducted by the RTRM hospital. The date for the interview has also been decided and announced. It will be conducted on the 28th of November, 2019. Candidates are advised to reach the venue on time.

One must make a note of the venue where the walk-in-interview will be conducted. It is as stated below –

Room No.35,

Administrative Block,

Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital,

Jaffarpur, New Delhi-73

The interview registration is scheduled to start at 9:30 am in the morning. Candidates should reach the venue well before on time to avoid delay and confusion. The registration will be over by 11:00 am.

On the day of the interview, candidates must carry all their original and self-attested documents. If the candidates fail to produce their documents, their application will not be considered. These documents should be attached with the duly filled application form that has been released by the RTRM hospital in the recruitment notification itself.

The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of the interview. Those who score 50% will be considered successful.

