MPSC Engineering Services Mains Answer Key 2019 Released on mpsc.gov.in, Direct Links to Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 Answer Key here

MPSC Engineering Services Mains Answer Key 2019

The Answer Key for the Engineering Services Mains exam has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Candidates appeared for this exam can download the answer key released on the official website of MPSC.

The recruitment is being held by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to fulfil the requirement of 1161 engineers positions in various departments of the state civil services. Candidates having an engineering degree from a recognized university were eligible to apply for the posts.

The Maharashtra PSC Engineering Services Mains exam was scheduled on 24th November 2019. The MPSC exam was held across the state in various exam centres. The answer key for both paper 1 and paper 2 are available on the web page.

The official website to get information on the MPSC engineering services exam and download the answer key 2019 is www.mpsc.gov.in . Candidates can also raise their objection if any through the official website.

Steps to download MPSC Engineering Services Mains Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of MPSC mentioned above.

Click on the “RECENT NEWS / ANNOUNCEMENTS” section available on the home page.

Go to the link Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Examination 2019 Paper 1.

You will get redirected to a new PDF file.

Check and download the answer key 2019.

Take a print of the answer key for future use.

The direct link to download the answer key is here,

For further latest updates on MPSC Engineering Services exam, candidates are advised to check the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

