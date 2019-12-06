HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • MPSC Engineering Services Mains Answer Key 2019 Released on mpsc.gov.in, Direct Links to Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 Answer Key here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    MPSC Engineering Services Mains Answer Key 2019: Candidates can download the answer key released on the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

    MPSC Engineering Services Mains Answer Key 2019
    MPSC Engineering Services Mains Answer Key 2019

    The Answer Key for the Engineering Services Mains exam has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Candidates appeared for this exam can download the answer key released on the official website of MPSC.

    The recruitment is being held by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to fulfil the requirement of 1161 engineers positions in various departments of the state civil services. Candidates having an engineering degree from a recognized university were eligible to apply for the posts.

    The Maharashtra PSC Engineering Services Mains exam was scheduled on 24th November 2019. The MPSC exam was held across the state in various exam centres. The answer key for both paper 1 and paper 2 are available on the web page.

    The official website to get information on the MPSC engineering services exam and download the answer key 2019 is www.mpsc.gov.in . Candidates can also raise their objection if any through the official website.

    Steps to download MPSC Engineering Services Mains Answer Key 2019:

    • Visit the official website of MPSC mentioned above.
    • Click on the “RECENT NEWS / ANNOUNCEMENTS” section available on the home page.
    • Go to the link Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Examination 2019 Paper 1.
    • You will get redirected to a new PDF file.
    • Check and download the answer key 2019.
    • Take a print of the answer key for future use.

    The direct link to download the answer key is here,

    For further latest updates on MPSC Engineering Services exam, candidates are advised to check the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

    Also read, Maharashtra MPSC Agriculture Services Mains Result 2018.

    Read Next

    HPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2019: Apply for 11 Vacancies on hppsc.hp.gov.in
    HPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for 11 Vacancies on hppsc.hp.gov.in.
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  Yesterday
    When is the right time to start the UPSC Civil Services Exam Revision?
    UPSC Civil Services Exam Revision, Revision may seem a little tricky at first, especially when you are a self-study student. So here are a few techniques that can guide you better.
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  Yesterday
    Kick start UPSC way before others, get all the early bird advantages!
    UPSC preparation, UPSC Civil Service Exam, UPSC study syllabus is vast, often aspirants find it difficult to complete it. By starting ahead in time you can actually study the entire syllabus in depth.
    In Uncategorized  ·  Yesterday
    UPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 30 vacancies at upsconline.nic.in, Steps How to Apply
    UPSC Recruitment 2020, Union Public Service Commission released notification for 30 vacancies. Candidates can apply online from official website upsconline.nic.in
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  Yesterday
    HPPSC HPAS Mains 2019 Marks Declared on hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check for More Details here
    HPPSC HPAS Mains 2019 Marks: Candidates can download the marks declared on hppsc.hp.gov.in.
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  14 hours ago