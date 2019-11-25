HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    NIEPMD Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Consultant Faculty Post on 30th November, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

    Posted on by Vasudha

    NIEPMD Recruitment 2019: NIEPMD will be conduct walk-in-interview for Consultant Faculty Post on 30th November, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

    NIEPMD Recruitment 2019

    The National Institution for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) is a government institution that has been established to provide more opportunities to persons with multiple disabilities and give them the space to grow and develop.

    Functioning under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, this institute is located in Chennai. NIEPMD has the vision of providing such individuals with disabilities with equal rights as the rest of society, thereby providing them with a better quality of life.

    The Institute provides recruitment opportunities to a large number of people. According to a recently released notification, NIEPMD has announced the recruitment for vacancies for the post of Consultants. Candidates interested in applying must check the notification in detail.

    The recruitment for the consultant posts in the institute will be temporary in nature. There is a total of 3 vacancies for the posts.

    The vacancy details for this recruitment drive are as follows –

    • Consultant Faculty (Speech and Hearing): 1 vacancy
    • Consultant Faculty (Clinical Psychology): 1 vacancy
    • Consultant Faculty (Physiotherapy): 1 vacancy

    It is important for interested candidates to make a note of the eligibility requirements for each post.

    The qualifications needed are as follows –

    • Consultant Faculty (Speech and Hearing)
    • Candidates should have a full-time post-graduation degree in Speech and Hearing.
    • Candidates should be registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).
    • Consultant Faculty (Clinical Psychology)
    • Candidates should have a full-time M.Phil. degree in Clinical or Rehabilitation psychology.
    • They should also be registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India.
    • Consultant Faculty (Physiotherapy)
    • Candidates should have a master’s degree in Physiotherapy.

    If the candidates are eligible for any of the posts stated above, they can appear for the walk-in-interview that will be conducted by the NIEPMD for the selection of the candidates. The interview for this post will be conducted on 30th November 2019.

    The venue decided for the organisation of the interview for the Consultant posts is as follows –

    National Institution for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities,

    Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities,

    Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment

    Government of India,

    Room No. 118, 3rd Floor,

    Muttu Kadu, Chennai – 603 112.

    Candidates will have to reach the prescribed location at 10:00 am in the morning. It is advised that the candidates reach before time to avoid delay and last-minute confusion. On the day of the interview, one must carry along with them, all their documents – original and self-attested photocopies. If candidates are not able to present their documents, the application for the post will not be considered.

