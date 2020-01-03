HRTC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 400 Driver Post at hrtchp.com, Get Detials here

Himachal Road Transport Corporation, also known as HRTC, is the official carrier for the state of Himachal Pradesh and operates numerous buses across various routes that connect cities within the state as well to other cities in other states.

In order to maintain their operations as well as cover more routes, HRTC conducts recruitment drives for hiring suitable candidates as drivers for its buses. There is an important update for the candidates who are interested in pursuing a career as a driver with the HRTC and enjoy the perks of working for the government.

As per the latest notification released by HRTC, applications are being invited from interested candidates for the post of a driver with HRTC.

The total number of available vacancies under HRTC Driver Recruitment 2020 is 400. According to the official notification, the application process for HRTC Driver Recruitment 2020 has already commenced from 2nd January 2020 with the publication of the official notification.

Candidates who wish to apply for the advertised vacancies must complete the application process by 27th January 2020. In case of tribal category candidates, the last date for submission of completed application forms is 3rd February 2020.

Under no circumstances will any application for HRTC Driver Recruitment 2020 be accepted after the cut-off date. Therefore the candidates must complete their application process as soon as possible.

The applications for HRTC Driver Recruitment 2020 must be sent through speed post or registered post only. No postal delays will be accepted under any circumstances, so the candidates must plan their applications accordingly.

Candidates must download the HRTC Driver Recruitment 2020 application format from the official website of HRTC Driver Recruitment 2020 @ www.hrtchp.com.

Candidates have to send the completed application form along with the copies of relevant documents and the demand draft/ postal order for the application fee to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Shimla-171003. The application fee for HRTC Driver Recruitment 2020 is Rs. 300.

Any applications received without the application fee or incomplete application forms will be rejected outright without any intimation to the candidates. The final selection of the candidates under HRTC Driver Recruitment 2020 will be done on the basis of the performance in the interview and the practical driving test.

