Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 317 Different Vacancies at keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala Public Service Commission is the statutory agency responsible for the recruitment of selected candidates for various vacancies available with the different departments, ministries, and organisations operating under the Kerala government.

In order to select most suitable candidates for the available vacancies, Kerala Public Service Commission conducts various recruitment rives periodically in which hundreds of thousands of candidates appear.

Under the latest recruitment notification published by the Kerala Public Service Commission, applications have been invited from the candidates for 317 vacancies available with different departments, ministries, and undertakings of the Kerala government.

The above-mentioned notification has been published on 1st January 2020 on the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission @ www.keralapsc.gov.in.

Candidates who are interested in applying for advertised vacancies under the Kerala Public Service Commission Recruitment 2020 must log-on to the official website and complete their applications as soon as possible. The last date for submission of completed applications online is 5th February 2020.

Therefore, the candidates must complete the online application procedure before the cut-off date; otherwise, their applications will not be accepted thereafter. Under no circumstances will any applications received after the cut-off date will be considered for Kerala Public Service Commission Recruitment 2020.

There are various profiles for which vacancies have been notified under Kerala Public Service Commission Recruitment 2020. So, the candidates must log-on to the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission and submit their applications only if they meet the specified eligibility criteria.

Only those candidates will be able to participate in the Kerala Public Service Commission Recruitment 2020 who have completed their application process successfully and paid the application fee before the cut-off date.

Admit cards for the written examinations to be conducted for specified vacancies will be made available on the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission Recruitment 2020 only.

Moreover, the examination dates and other important details will also be notified on the official website only. So, the candidates must refer to the official website for more information and should check it periodically.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website for Kerala Public Service Commission Recruitment 2020?

Answer: official website for Kerala Public Service Commission Recruitment 2020 www.keralapsc.gov.in.

Question: Which is the last date to apply for available vacancies?

Answer: last date for completing the online application process is 5th February 2020 up to 11.59 PM.

Question: How many vacancies are available under Kerala Public Service Commission Recruitment 2020?

Answer: total of 317 vacancies are available.

Question: When will be the written examination or interview conducted for the Kerala Public Service Commission Recruitment 2020?

Answer: details pertaining to the further selection process will be notified later on, on the official website only.

