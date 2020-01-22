HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • HPPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 26 Various Post Before 10th February at hppsc.hp.gov.in

    Posted on by Vasudha

    HPPSC Recruitment 2020, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission released notification for 26 Various Post Before 10th February. Candidates can apply online at official website hppsc.hp.gov.in

    As per the latest notice the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC, the officials are inviting the interested candidates in order to apply for the HP Combined Competitive Examination 2019.

    Therefore, the candidates who are willing to give this examination can visit the official website, i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in and complete the application process. However, the applicants should note that they should complete the filling up of the application form on or before 10th February 2020.

    The HPPSC examination is conducting this recruitment process in order to fill up 26 vacancies for the different posts.

    IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

    • The filling up of the application form for the HPPSC recruitment process has started from 21st January 2020.
    • The last date for submitting the online application form is 10th February 2020.
    • The date for the Preliminary examination of HPPSC is scheduled on 26th April 2020.

    VACANCY DETAILS

    • For the post of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service, Class-I there are 11 vacancies
    • For the post of District Controller, there is 1 vacancy
    • For the post of District Employment Officer, there are 2 vacancies
    • For the post of Principal, there is 1 vacancy
    • For the post of Tehsildar Class–I there are 5 vacancies
    • For the post of Block Development Officers, there are 6 vacancies

    EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

    The candidates applying for HPPSC recruitment should have a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University.

    AGE LIMIT

    The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years of age. They should not exceed the age of 35 years as on 1st January 2020.

    SELECTION PROCESS

    The selection process will include three stages:

    • Preliminary exam,
    • Main exam and
    • Viva-voce

    APPLICATION FEE

    • The candidates belonging to the General category/ Other states will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400/-
    • The candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100/-

    In case of any guidance or clarification, the candidates can contact HPPSC’s Reception Counter near Main Gate of its campus in person or they can contact the officials on any of these numbers: 0177-2624313 & 2629738  between 10.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs during the working days. The candidates can also use the Toll-Free number 18001808004 for any consultations.

    FAQs:-

    Question:  When is the last date for submitting the application form for HPPSC recruitment?

    Answer:  The last date of the application process is 10th February 2020.

    Question:  When is the HPPSC examination scheduled?

    Answer:  The exam is scheduled on 26th April 2020.

    Question:  What is the selection procedure for HPPSC recruitment?

    Answer:  The candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Viva Voce

    Question:  What is the application fee for HPPSC recruitment?

    Answer:  The fee is as follows:

    General: Rs 400/-

    SC/ ST: Rs 100/-

    Read Next

    BECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff Posts on becil.com
    BECIL Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff Posts on becil.com.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours
    ICDS Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 3000+ Vacancies on icds-wcd.nic.in
    ICDS Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 3000+ Vacancies on the official website, icds-wcd.nic.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 81 Super Specialist and other Posts Scheduled from 1st February to 6th March
    ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020, Employees State Insurance Corporation announced Walk in Interview for 81 Super Specialist and other Posts Scheduled from 1st February to 6th March
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    RPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 87 Agriculture Research Officer Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps How to Apply
    RPSC Recruitment 2020, Rajasthan Public Service Commission released notification for 87 Agriculture Research Officer Posts. Candidates can apply from official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    HPPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 26 Various Post Before 10th February at hppsc.hp.gov.in
    HPPSC Recruitment 2020, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission released notification for 26 Various Post Before 10th February. Candidates can apply online at official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours