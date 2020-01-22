HPPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 26 Various Post Before 10th February at hppsc.hp.gov.in

As per the latest notice the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC, the officials are inviting the interested candidates in order to apply for the HP Combined Competitive Examination 2019.

Therefore, the candidates who are willing to give this examination can visit the official website, i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in and complete the application process. However, the applicants should note that they should complete the filling up of the application form on or before 10th February 2020.

The HPPSC examination is conducting this recruitment process in order to fill up 26 vacancies for the different posts.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The filling up of the application form for the HPPSC recruitment process has started from 21st January 2020.

The last date for submitting the online application form is 10th February 2020.

The date for the Preliminary examination of HPPSC is scheduled on 26th April 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

For the post of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service, Class-I there are 11 vacancies

For the post of District Controller, there is 1 vacancy

For the post of District Employment Officer, there are 2 vacancies

For the post of Principal, there is 1 vacancy

For the post of Tehsildar Class–I there are 5 vacancies

For the post of Block Development Officers, there are 6 vacancies

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The candidates applying for HPPSC recruitment should have a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University.

AGE LIMIT

The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years of age. They should not exceed the age of 35 years as on 1st January 2020.

SELECTION PROCESS

The selection process will include three stages:

Preliminary exam,

Main exam and

Viva-voce

APPLICATION FEE

The candidates belonging to the General category/ Other states will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400/-

The candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100/-

In case of any guidance or clarification, the candidates can contact HPPSC’s Reception Counter near Main Gate of its campus in person or they can contact the officials on any of these numbers: 0177-2624313 & 2629738 between 10.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs during the working days. The candidates can also use the Toll-Free number 18001808004 for any consultations.

FAQs:-

Question: When is the last date for submitting the application form for HPPSC recruitment?

Answer: The last date of the application process is 10th February 2020.

Question: When is the HPPSC examination scheduled?

Answer: The exam is scheduled on 26th April 2020.

Question: What is the selection procedure for HPPSC recruitment?

Answer: The candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Viva Voce

Question: What is the application fee for HPPSC recruitment?

Answer: The fee is as follows:

General: Rs 400/-

SC/ ST: Rs 100/-

