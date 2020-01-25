UCIL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 16 vacancies before 28 February on ucil.gov.in

UCIL or Uranium Corporation of India Limited was found in 1967. It comes under the Public sector, department of atomic energy for uranium mining and processing. It is located Rachi, in the state of Jharkhand.

Working with UCIL could be one of the most privileged opportunities recruitment do not miss. In the year 2020, there are almost 16 vacancies available at UCIL. The authorities at UCIL are accepting applications for the post of chief manager (accounts) manager and other posts.

Interested candidates can apply before or on 28th February 2020 by following the prescribed format generated by UCIL. Ones who wish to apply must possess the required level of qualification and skills in order to get selected.

To know more about UCIL vacancies and qualification criteria along with the important dates, one can visit the official website, i.e. http://www.ucil.gov.in/.

Out of the 16 vacancies, there are 3 available for deputy manager or assistant manager (accounts), 7 for deputy superintendent/ assistant (Mines), manager/ assistant (CS) and 1 vacancy each for chief manager/manager (accounts), chief superintendent/ superintendent (civil), deputy controller of purchase/ assistant and accounts officer.

UCIL Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates are expected to have a bachelor degree or equivalent along with several years of sound experience in order to get the job.

For the post of accounts officer CA or ICWA intermediate is required along with at least 5 years of working experience in the respective area.

For the posts available in mines and civil, an individual is expected to have an engineering degree in the relevant field or diploma of the same level. For deputy controller of purchase, any engineering degree along with Masters in business administration or material management is expected.

For the post of deputy manager, chief manager, etc. a well-qualified accountant or a chartered accountant is required.

For all the mentioned posts above, along with the professional degree in the relevant field, sound knowledge of computers is also required. The candidates should be able to operate the latest software that are in their respective field.

FAQs:

Question: What is the last date for the submission of job application forms at UCIL for recruitment 2020?

Answer: 28th February 2020 is the last date for the submission of job application forms at UCIL for recruitment 2020.

Question: What is the total number of vacancies at UCIL in the recruitment process for the year 2020?

Answer: There are in all 16 vacancies at UCIL in the recruitment process for the year 2020.

Question: What is the official website of UCIL where all updates can be seen?

Answer: http://www.ucil.gov.in/ is the official website of UCIL where all the updates about the upcoming events, vacancies, new projects, etc will be available.

