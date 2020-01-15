DHFWS Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 24 various Post (before 3rd February) @wbhealth.gov.in

There is an extremely crucial piece of an update for the candidates who want to start working in a government job in West Bengal along with the profiles such as Lab Technician, Staff Nurse, and various others.

A notification has been published by the District Health and Family Welfare Samiti on its official website under the DHFWS Recruitment 2020. Herein, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the 24 available vacancies along with different positions as follows: –

Yoga Instructor under AYUSH – 1 vacancy

Male Counsellor – 1 vacancy

Yoga Assistant under AYUSH – 1 vacancy

Laboratory Technician – 7 vacancies

Nutritionist – 1 vacancy

Laboratory Technician NPPCF – 1 vacancy

Kala-azar Technical Supervisor under NVBDC – 2 vacancies

Laboratory Technician NUHM – 2 vacancies

MO – 3 vacancies

Facility Level Quality Manager – 2 vacancies

Staff Nurse – 3 vacancies

Candidates who are interested in the DHFWS Recruitment 2020 should note that the online application process under DHFWS Recruitment 2020 has already commenced from 15th January 2020 on the official website @ www.wbhealth.gov.in and www.dakshindinajpurhealth.org. Therefore, the candidates must log-on to the official website as soon as possible and complete their online applications. The cut-off date for submitting applications under DHFWS Recruitment 2020 is 3rd February 2020, 11.59 PM. Thereafter the online application link will be deactivated, and no new applications will be accepted thereon.

After the candidates have completed their applications, they must take a printout of the online application and attach self-attested copies of the documents and testimonials, and the demand draft for the application fee with it and place it inside a sealed envelope. The envelope must be addressed to The Chief Medical Officer of Health, Balurghat, Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal – 733101. The envelope must be sent through speed post or registered post only and should reach latest by 10th February 2020, 5.00 PM. No postal delays will be considered by the department. Any envelope received after the cut-off date or without the documents will not be considered valid.

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs. 100 and for reserved category candidates is Rs. 50. The demand draft for the application must be drawn in favour of the District Health and Family Welfare Samiti, Dakshin Dinajpur and should be payable at Balurghat.

Once, all the applications have been received by the DHFWS, the candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and satisfy the requirements of the selection committee will be shortlisted for the interview. The final selection of the candidates will be based on their profile and the performance in the interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility criteria does not guarantee the interview and the decision of the selection committee will be final.

