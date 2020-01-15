HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • DHFWS Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 24 various Post (before 3rd February) @wbhealth.gov.in

    Posted on by Faizan Bhombal

    There is an extremely crucial piece of an update for the candidates who want to start working in a government job in West Bengal along with the profiles such as Lab Technician, Staff Nurse, and various others.

    A notification has been published by the District Health and Family Welfare Samiti on its official website under the DHFWS Recruitment 2020. Herein, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the 24 available vacancies along with different positions as follows: –

    • Yoga Instructor under AYUSH –           1 vacancy
    • Male Counsellor –           1 vacancy
    • Yoga Assistant under AYUSH –           1 vacancy
    • Laboratory Technician –           7 vacancies
    • Nutritionist –           1 vacancy
    • Laboratory Technician NPPCF –           1 vacancy
    • Kala-azar Technical Supervisor under NVBDC – 2 vacancies
    • Laboratory Technician NUHM –           2 vacancies
    • MO –           3 vacancies
    • Facility Level Quality Manager –           2 vacancies
    • Staff Nurse –           3 vacancies

    Candidates who are interested in the DHFWS Recruitment 2020 should note that the online application process under DHFWS Recruitment 2020 has already commenced from 15th January 2020 on the official website @ www.wbhealth.gov.in and www.dakshindinajpurhealth.org.  Therefore, the candidates must log-on to the official website as soon as possible and complete their online applications. The cut-off date for submitting applications under DHFWS Recruitment 2020 is 3rd February 2020, 11.59 PM. Thereafter the online application link will be deactivated, and no new applications will be accepted thereon.

    After the candidates have completed their applications, they must take a printout of the online application and attach self-attested copies of the documents and testimonials, and the demand draft for the application fee with it and place it inside a sealed envelope. The envelope must be addressed to The Chief Medical Officer of Health, Balurghat, Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal – 733101. The envelope must be sent through speed post or registered post only and should reach latest by 10th February 2020, 5.00 PM. No postal delays will be considered by the department. Any envelope received after the cut-off date or without the documents will not be considered valid.

    The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs. 100 and for reserved category candidates is Rs. 50. The demand draft for the application must be drawn in favour of the District Health and Family Welfare Samiti, Dakshin Dinajpur and should be payable at Balurghat.

    Once, all the applications have been received by the DHFWS, the candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and satisfy the requirements of the selection committee will be shortlisted for the interview. The final selection of the candidates will be based on their profile and the performance in the interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility criteria does not guarantee the interview and the decision of the selection committee will be final.

    Read Next

    AAVIN Recruitment 2020: Apply for Junior Executive, Technician, Driver and Office Asst Posts on aavinmilk.com
    AAVIN Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for Junior Executive, Technician, Driver and Office Asst Posts on aavinmilk.com.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Pragati Power Corporation Limited (PPCL) Recruitment 2020: Apply for 04 Assistant Manager Posts at ipgcl-ppcl.gov.in
    Pragati Power Corporation Limited (PPCL) Recruitment 2020 Pragati Power Corporation Limited released notification for 04 Assistant Manager Posts. Candidates can apply online from official website ipgcl-ppcl.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir- A Boon or a bane?
    As the five month long lockdown in Kashmir seems to have no light at the end of the tunnel, this article looks back right from the inception of the byzantine Article 370, and how revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has incapacitated the Valley, starting from its economy, and its people, imposing inhuman
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 234 Executive Engineer and Various Posts at mahagenco.in, Check Vacancy Details and Age Limit
    MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020, Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited published notification for 234 Various Posts. Candidates can check official website mahagenco.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    DHFWS Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 24 various Post (before 3rd February) @wbhealth.gov.in
    There is an extremely crucial piece of an update for the candidates who want to start working in a government job in West Bengal along with the profiles such as Lab Technician, Staff Nurse, and various others. A notification has been published by the District Health and Family Welfare Samiti on its official website under
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours