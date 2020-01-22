UPPCL JE Admit Card 2020 Released at upenergy.in, Steps How to Download

UPPCL JE Admit Card 2020 Released

A recent notification of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is out on 21st January 2020, and according to it, the officials have released the UPPCL JE Admit card 2019- 20.

Therefore, the candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website of UPPCL i.e. www.upenergy.in. and download the admit cards. The UPPCL JE examination is conducted for the recruitment process of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil.

For the UPPCL JE examination, there will be 150 questions from the Diploma Engineering level, 20 questions of General knowledge, 20 questions of Reasoning and 10 questions from Hindi. The duration of the examination is 3 hours.

The centres of the UPPCL JE examination are:

Varanasi

Gorakhpur

Kanpur

Bareilly

Lucknow

Ghaziabad,

Meerut and

NOIDA/Greater NOIDA

The candidates should note that there is negative marking for each wrong answer. Also, the candidates are advised to carry a passport size photograph and a valid photo identity card such as passport, driving license, voter id, Aadhar card, PAN card or any other photo identity proof along with their admit card when they come for the UPPCL examination.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARDS?

The candidates will have to visit the official website, i.e. www.upenergy.in

On reaching the homepage, they will have to click on the link regarding the download of the admit card

After clicking on the link, the candidates will be taken to a new window where the candidates will have to log in using a valid registration ID and Password

After logging in the candidates can then download the UPPCL admit card

The candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference

The UPPCL is carrying out this online examination for the recruitment process of 121 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) under Civil cadre. The examination will be a computer-based test (CBT).

DETAILS MENTIONED IN THE ADMIT CARDS

After the candidates have downloaded the admit cards, they need to check for the following details:

Name of the Candidate

Gender

Date of Birth

Exam Name

Mobile Number

Email ID of the Candidate

Roll Number

Exam Date

Duration of the Exam

Reporting Time

Address of the Exam Centre

Space for the Invigilator’s Signature

Important Instructions for the candidates

FAQs:-

Question: When will the admit cards of the UPPCL be released?

Answer: The admit cards will be released on 21st January 2020

Question: Which are the centres for the UPPCL examination?

Answer: The centres are: Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Noida/Greater Noida.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the UPPCL recruitment process?

Answer: There are a total of 121 vacancies for the Junior Engineer (Trainee) post

Question: What is the official URL of UPPCL?

Answer: The official URL of UPPCL is upenergy.in

<noscript><iframe title="UPPCL JE (CIVIL) ADMIT CARD RELEASE" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NRs6Vagv_fo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More