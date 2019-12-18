HPPSC HPAS Mains 2019 Marks Declared on hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check for More Details here

HPPSC HPAS Mains 2019 Marks

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive exam every year to select the candidates for various post. An official notification has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission stating that the score card for the main exam has been released. The main exam was conducted on the 9th of September 2019 and the exam ended on the 15th of September 2019.

The main exam score card is the key which decides if the candidate will move to the next level of verification process. The candidates should score the cut off mark which is mentioned in the score card in order to be eligible for the next process in the selection which is the interview process.

Steps to View the Score Card:

To view the score card of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive exam the candidates have to follow the following procedures.

The candidates have to visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

On the home page the candidates will find a link that says, “HPAS exam score card”.

The link will take the candidates to a new page.

In the new page the candidates have to type the login credentials in order to view the score card.

Selection Process:

The HPAS selection process will be based on three levels. The three levels are as follows:

Preliminary exam

Main exam

Interview

The candidates who have scored the eligibility cut off mark which is set by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission in the main exam will be qualified to move to the next level which is the interview process. The date of the interview and the list of the candidates is yet to be announced.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for HPPSC Recruitment 2019

Also read, HPPSC Announces HP SET 2019 Notification.

<noscript><iframe title="Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services | HPAS Syllabus | HPAS Pattern | HAS Pattern" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vV1mDc-aIkI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

HPPSC HPAS Mains 2019 Marks Declared on hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check for More Details here was last modified:

Read More