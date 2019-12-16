HPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2019: Apply for 11 Vacancies on hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2019

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Civil Judge. Candidates who are interested to work as HPPSC Civil Judge should visit the official website which is hppsc.hp.gov.in. Candidates will be selected on their performance in the written test and Interview for the post vacant. Those who gets selected will be hired on the pay scale of Rs. 27,700 – 44,770 per month as per HPPSC.

Important Dates

It is necessary that the candidates should be aware of the important dates regarding the recruitment of HPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2019. This is needed so that the candidates don’t miss the deadlines.

Application form will begin from 15th December 2019 and the last date to submit the application form is 05th January 2020.

There are total of 11 posts for civil judge released by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC).

Eligibility Criteria

It is mandatory for the all to meet the eligibility criteria before they apply for the post. The following are the eligibility criteria which has been instructed by HPPSC: –

Candidate should have a degree in law as recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Candidate must be of age between 22 to 35 years of age.

It should be noted that the upper age limit for the SC and OBC category candidates is relaxed by 03 years.

There is no age relaxation for the other reserved category candidates except SC and OBC candidates. But the fees shall admissible.

Application Procedure

Candidates who are interested and meets the eligibility criteria should visit the official website to apply through online mode. Candidates would also need to submit the application fees along with the application form.

The application fees for the general and OBC candidates is INR 400 and the application fees for the SC and other reserved category of Himachal Pradesh is INR 100.

