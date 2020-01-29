UPPSC PCS Mains Final Marks 2017 Announced on uppsc.gov.in; Check for More Details here

UPPSC PCS Mains Final Marks 2017

The Final Marks for the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2017 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates appeared in this exam can check their results on the official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services mains Exam 2017, can check their Final Marks from the official website. Candidates can also check their Cut Off marks for the Mains Exam including the category wise. The Final Marks on the official website will be available till 04 February 2020.

To check Marks/Cut Off Marks, Candidates must provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth in the window provided on the official website. Candidates can also check their marks directly through the link mentioned below in this article.

The site to get more important details on the exam and to check the UPPSC PCS Mains Final Marks 2017 is http://uppsc.up.nic.in .

Steps to Download UPPSC PCS Mains Final Marks 2017:

Visit the official web link of UPPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “ALL News & Alerts section” available on the Home Page.

Go to the Final Mark sheet for COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES [P.C.S.] EXAMINATION-2017 under advt. no. [A-2/E-1/2017] given on the Home Page.

You will get redirected to a new web window where you need to provide your login credentials.

Check, download and save a copy of your result.

The direct link to download the result is here, Direct Link for UPPSC PCS Mains Final Marks 2017.

A total of 246654 candidates appeared the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Examination 2017, out of which 14032 candidates were declared successful.

Examination 2017 consists of three-phase recruitment process including- Preliminary, Main Examination and Viva-Voice or Personality Test.

Candidates appeared in this exam must visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for latest updates regarding the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2017.

