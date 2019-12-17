AIIMS Jodhpur Office Assistant and Steno Answer Key 2019 Released on aiimsjodhpur.edu.in; Last Date to Raise Objection is 19th Dec

AIIMS Jodhpur Office Assistant and Steno Answer Key 2019

The All India Institute of Medical Science – AIIMS, Jodhpur has conducted the examination for selection the candidates for the post of Office assistant and stenographer. An official notification regarding this has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Science Jodhpur, stating that the answer key for the online examination which was written for the post of office assistant and stenographer has been released in the official website of the AIIMS.

The candidates can view the answer key from December 17, 2019. In case of any doubts regarding certain questions the candidates have the rights to raise objections. The candidates who have to raise objection against any question has to do so between December 17, 2019 and December 19, 2019. The candidates can raise as many objections as he or she wants. For each objection the candidates have to pay a fee of Rs.100.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates need to follow are as follows:

Events Dates Date of release of Answer Key December 17, 2019. Starting date to raise objection December 17, 2019. Last date to raise objection December 19, 2019

The official website of AIIMS Jodhpur to download the answer key is www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in .

Steps to Follow to View the Answer Key:

The candidates must follow the steps given below to view the answer key:

The candidates must have to visit the official website of the AIIMS Jodhpur.

In the home page, the candidates will find a tab, response.

In the response tab a link named “Question Paper and Answers” has to be selected.

On that link the candidate will find the raise objection link.

The candidates will be able to raise 5 objections at a time. Once the 5 attempts are done the candidates can click on Raise objection again for further objection.

The candidates should present ID without fail.

The candidates will be able to raise 5 objections at a time. Once the 5 attempts are done the candidates can click on Raise objection again for further objection.

The candidates should present ID without fail.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for AIIMS Jodhpur Office Assistant Exam

Also read, AIIMS Jodhpur Office Assistant and Stenographer Admit Card 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="Aiims jodhpur ldc answer key 2019" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mcIS7_HdQsQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

AIIMS Jodhpur Office Assistant and Steno Answer Key 2019 Released on aiimsjodhpur.edu.in; Last Date to Raise Objection is 19th Dec was last modified:

Read More