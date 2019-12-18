NHM Kerala Recruitment 2019: Apply for 5 Yoga Instructor Post at arogyakeralam.gov.in, Check How to Apply

For many individuals Yoga is not just only a form of exercise, it is, in fact, a way of life and if one can have the opportunity to make a career out of it, it can not get any better. It is now certainly possible for candidates who are passionate about Yoga to make a career in this field.

The National Health Mission, Kerala has invited applications from interested candidates for the post of Yoga Instructor. Candidates who wish to apply for the advertised vacancy under the NHM Kerala Recruitment 2019 must send their applications on or before 21st December 2019, 5.00 PM through the post.

As online applications are not supported for the NHM Kerala Recruitment 2019, candidates must ensure that their applications reach the responsible office before the due date. A total of 5 vacancies are available under the NHM Kerala Recruitment 2019.

Candidates must submit their applications in the prescribed format along with their educational documents and experience certificates. All these documents must be placed inside a sealed cover and should be sent to the NHM District office, W&C Hospital Compound, Thycaud, Trivandrum.

Applications have to be sent through speed post or registered post only. As there can be some delays in the transit, candidates must send their applications for NHM Kerala Recruitment 2019 as soon as possible.

Any applications received after the cut-off date, incomplete applications, applications without documents will not be considered for the ongoing recruitment drive under any circumstances.

So, the candidates are advised to be careful while applying for these vacancies. Candidates who will be selected for the interview round under NHM Kerala Recruitment 2019 will be intimated through the official website of Arogyam Kerala @ www.arogyakeralam.gov.in

No separate call letters would be issued, though intimation will be provided through Malayalam newspapers in Trivandrum district.

Therefore, the candidates should check the official website of Arogyam Kerala for further information related to the NHM Kerala Recruitment 2019. Selected candidates will be entitled to an honorarium of Rs. 250 per session and should not be more than 40 years old to apply for the advertised vacancies.

