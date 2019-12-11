HPPSC Announces HP SET 2019 Notification, Check here for Educational Qualification and Application Fee

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has come out with a new notification on 10th December 2019 calling out the eligible candidates for the State Eligibility Test (SET).

Therefore, the candidates who are interested in this test can now submit the applications online by visiting the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the online application form is 30th December 2019.

The HP SET examination is held every year to test the eligibility of the candidates for the post of Assistant Professor for the Universities and colleges in Himachal Pradesh.

Before filling the application forms, the candidates should ensure that they have read all the eligibility criteria as the admission procedure will be based strictly on the eligible conditions of SET.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

Master’s degree from recognized university or institute with at least 55% marks in Humanities and social sciences, Computer science and applications

The candidates whose Master’s results are delayed or candidates who are pursuing the course can also apply for the test

PhD degree holders who have completed Post graduation by 19th September 1991 shall also be eligible for the examination

APPLICATION FEE

The application fee for the candidates belonging to General/ EWS category is Rs 700.

The application fee for the candidates belonging from Other Backward Class ( Non- Creamy layer) is Rs 350.

The application fee for SC of HP, ST of HP, BPL( General BPL/ ST BPL of HP, PWD (General PWD/ SC PWD/ ST PWD/, OBC PWD) of HP and EWS BPL of HP is RS 175.

SUBJECTS FOR SET

The examination will be conducted in 22 subjects:

Chemical Sciences English Life Sciences Commerce Economics History Geography Hindi Physical Sciences Music Mathematical Sciences Sanskrit Physical Education Sociology Education Tourism and Management Political Science Computer Science and Applications Mass Communication and Journalism Philosophy Psychology Public Administration

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – HP SET 2019 Exam

Question: What is the last date for filling up the application form for HP SET 2019?

Answer: The candidates should fill up the application form on or before 30 December 2019

Question: What is the application fee for different categories?

Answer: For the General/ EWS category, the application fees are Rs 700

For the Other Backward Class ( Non- Creamy layer) the application fees is Rs 350

And for the candidates belonging to SC of HP, ST of HP, BPL (General BPL/ ST BPL of HP, PWD (General PWD/ SC PWD/ ST PWD/, OBC PWD) of HP and EWS BPL of HP the application fees is Rs. 175.

Question: What is the official website for filling the application of HP SET?

Answer: The official website for filling the application of HP SET is hppsc.hp.gov.in

Question: Is the form available in offline mode?

Answer: No, the application form needs to be filled online only.

