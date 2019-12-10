EPFO SSA Mains Result 2019 to be Released Soon on epfindia.gov.in, Steps to Download here

EPFO SSA Mains Result 2019

The EPFO SSA Mains Result 2019 is soon to be released by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation. Candidates who have appeared in this EPFO 2019 exam can download the result once released on the official website of EPFO.

The EPFO SSA mains examination 2019 was held on 14th November 2019. The EPFO SSA mains 2019 exam was held across the state in various exam centres. The mains exam pattern was objective type and few descriptive type questions.

For objective type paper, candidates were given 2 hours whereas for descriptive type paper, candidates were given 45 minutes. Candidates would be able to check their results by following the below mentioned steps.

The official website to check and download EPFO SSA Mains Result 2019 is www.epfindia.gov.in .

Steps to download EPFO SSA Mains Result 2019:

Visit the official site of EPFO as mentioned above.

Click on the “recruitment tab” link on the home page.

A new page will get open.

Press on the “EPFO SSA Mains Result 2019” link available on the home page.

A PDF file will get open.

Check and download the result file.

Take a print of the EPFO SSA Mains Result 2019 for future reference.

Candidates qualifying in the written examination or Phase II examination will be able to appear for the skill test. The skill test will be a computer data entry test and its dates of the skill test will be disclosed soon after the results are released.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 2189 Social Security Assistant posts in the organization. Stay focussed to the EPFO website for more updates and information.

