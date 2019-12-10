CLAT 2020 New Exam Pattern, Check here for more detail

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is one of the most coveted entrance examinations for candidates interested in securing admissions into the most reputed law schools of India. Every year hundreds of thousands of candidates appear for the CLAT.

The stiff competition resulted in candidates overexerting and stressing themselves out. Now, in order to reduce the stress amongst the students and instead promote healthy competition, the Consortium of National Law Universities has taken an important decision.

With this decision, the Consortium has decided to change the pattern of the examination from CLAT 2020 onwards. From this year onwards, the undergraduate entrance exam for law universities will be held in the new format.

The new pattern for the CLAT 2020 exam aims to select only those candidates who are more competent and willing to work wholeheartedly in the legal profession. Mr Jalaj Goantiya, who is the proctor of Dharamshastra National Law University in Jabalpur, added that “Changes have been introduced in CLAT to make it less competitive. Any examination that causes stress should not be welcomed. We are looking at the scope of making the exam pattern more effective.”

Currently, the discussions and deliberations are underway to determine the new exam pattern for CLAT 2020. In order to decide on the new exam pattern, a team has also been constituted, and it shall be declared in the month of December 2019. The president of the consortium is Mr V Vijaykuar, who is the vice-chancellor of National Law University, Bhopal while Mr Balraj Chauhan from the National Law University Jabalpur will be approving the final report prepared by the consortium.

Other members of the consortium for CLAT 2020 include Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (Punjab), Dharamshastra National Law University (Jabalpur), National Law University (Odisha), and National Law Institute University (Bhopal). The official website to get more details is https://clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in/ .

The registrations for CLAT 2020 will commence from 1st January 2020 while the exam will be conducted on 10th May 2020. The exam will be held as per the new format wherein the number of questions has been reduced from 200 to between 120-150. Additionally, the new pattern of the CLAT exam comprises of comprehensive questions on current affairs, English, and other topics.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – CLAT 2020 Examination

Question: When will the registrations for CLAT 2020 commence?

Answer: The registrations for CLAT 2020 will start from 1st January 2020 onwards.

Question: What is the date for the CLAT 2020 examination?

Answer: CLAT 2020 examination will be held on 10th May 2020 at various centres in the country.

Question: Which changes have been introduced in the format of CLAT?

Answer: As per the new format, the total number of questions have been reduced from 200 to 150 and new comprehensive questions on current affairs, English, and other topics.

Question: Who are the members of CLAT 2020 consortium?

Answer: Members of the consortium for CLAT 2020 include Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (Punjab), Dharamshastra National Law University (Jabalpur), National Law University (Odisha), and National Law Institute University (Bhopal).

