HPCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for R&D Professionals at hindustanpetroleum.com, Steps How to Apply

The application process for the HPCL recruitment of total of 24 posts for research and development professionals has begun and the last date for the submission of application is 31st December 2019. Interested candidates must visit the official website which is hindustanpetroleum.com.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in computer based test, group discussion and personal interview. Candidates who will be selected will be placed on probation for one year from the date of joining. HPCL has yet to declare the examination date.

Exam Pattern

It is necessary that the candidates are aware of the exam pattern for the recruitment in HPCL. The Computer based exam would have two parts. One part of CBT will be domain section and the second part would be the aptitude test.

Candidates must score minimum 50% marks in domain section and minimum of 60% marks in the aptitude test. Candidates with the reserved category have relaxation to score minimum of 54% marks in test.

However, the candidate would be selected on the total marks of written test, group discussion and personal interview round.

Application Procedure

Interested candidates should follow the below steps to apply for the open positions in HPCL recruitment:-

Candidates would need to visit the official website hindustanpetroleum.com There would be a careers section which needs to be clicked and then new window will appear for available posts. Candidates then can click on “apply here” with the sub category of R&F professionals. Candidates can select the post they wish to apply for and then fill the form It should be make sure that the required images are uploaded along with the form Candidates should make the payment for the application fee and submit the form The application fee is Rs 590 which is non-refundable and there is no fees for the reserved category candidates.

