HPCL Recruitment 2019: Notification out for 72 Vacancies, Apply Online at hindustanpetroleum.com, Steps How to Apply

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has passed the notification for welcoming applications from candidates to apply for the post of Technician. The enthusiastic candidates can apply to the post by visiting the official site of HPCL at hindustanpetroleum.com and apply. The closing date to apply for the position is till December 21, 2019. A whole of 72 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Also, note that the chosen candidates shall have all-India transfer liability. And every position involves working in three-shift duties on round the clock basis in the plant area. Selected candidates may also be posted in any of the subsidiaries depending upon the need or any department of Government of India. All other details of the same are given below; candidates are advised to go through before applying.

Important Dates

Starting date of application: November 22, 2019

Closing date of application: December 21, 2019

Vacancy Details

The vacancy includes-

Operations Technician: 66 Posts

Boiler Technician: 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

The least age limit to apply for the post is 18 years and the highest age limit to apply is 25 years of age.

Educational Qualification

The essential education qualification shall be that the candidates should have passed qualifying examinations in relevant disciplines. All the qualifications should be a full-time regular course recognized by the respective State Board or applicable competent authority.

Selection Process

Applicants will have to appear for a written test/ Computer Based Test depending upon the final notification, including General Aptitude Test and Technical / Professional Knowledge. Mostly the Written Test / CBT is likely to be conducted at 5 Centers. i.e., Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata, Chennai & Delhi.

Pay-Scale-

The pay scale shall be for all the above positions will be minimum Rs. 40000/- pm on Cost to Company Basis. The designation may vary depending on the place of posting. For more related details, candidates can visit the official site and keep themselves updated through our page.

HPCL Recruitment 2019: Notification out for 72 Vacancies, Apply Online at hindustanpetroleum.com, Steps How to Apply was last modified:

Read More