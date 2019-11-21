Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital Vacancy 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Junior Resident on 26th November, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hosptial, Delhi has issued notification for the posts of Junior Resident. The interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview for the post on 26th November 2019.

Important date:

Date of walk-in-interview – 26th November 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancy – 17.

Junior Resident (Regular Basis) – 14.

Junior Resident (Adhoc Basis) – 3.

Short job summary:

Educational qualification:

Junior Resident – the candidate should have a MBBS Degree from a recognized institute or university. The candidates must also have completed one year Junior Residency from any government hospital. The candidates must be registered with Delhi Medical Council also.

Age limit:

The candidates appearing for the Junior Resident post must possess the age limit as follows:

Category Age limit General 30 years SC/ST 35 years OBC 35 years

Relaxation (in upper age limit):

5 years for SC/ST candidates.

3 years for General candidates.

Payscale:

The candidate who is selected for the post of Junior Resident will get a pay scale of Rs.56100/- and other admissible allowances per month.

Selection process:

The candidates for the junior resident post will be selected based on the performance the candidates give in the interview.

Application process:

The interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on 26th November 2019 along with the self-attested copies of all academic certificates and other documents at

Conference Room,

Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital,

Jahangirpuri,

Delhi – 110033.

The candidates will have to bring the original documents or certificates for verification at the time of the interview. The candidates should reach the interview venue at the correct time i.e. 10 AM.

