HAL Recruitment 2020: Apply for PRT, TGT and Other Posts on hal-india.co.in

HAL Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Education Committee has discharged the notice for PGT, TGT, PRT and different opening in Grade II on 08 January 2020. According to the HAL PRT TGT recruitment notification, the Institute has begun the online application process at its official gateway. The application will be acknowledged online until 23 January 2020.

To apply for 08 vacancies in HAL PRT TGT posts, candidates must be Graduate and should have the extra qualification and maximum age of 40-45 Yrs. as referenced in the notification. Candidates can read the details of the process from the notification issued by the organization.

Vacancy Details:

Name of the Post: No. of vacancies PRT English 01 PRT Social Studies 01 PRT Kannada 02 TGT-Maths 01 TGT-Science 01 PGT-Chemistry 01 Attender 01

Educational Qualification:

PRT English-Graduation in or with English as a main subject and B. Ed with English.

PRT Social Studies-Graduation with two subjects out of History, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Geography or Hons, and Graduation with History or Political Science or Geography as a main subject and B. Ed with any one subject.

PRT Kannada- Graduation in or with Kannada as a main subject and B. Ed with Kannada.

TGT-Math- Graduation in or with Math as a main subject and B. Ed with Math.

TGT-Science- Graduation in or with (PCB) or (PCM) and B. Ed with Science.

PGT-Chemistry-Post Graduation in chemistry and B. Ed with Chemistry Attender– Passed SSLC.

Selection Procedure:

The selection of applicants will be done on the premise through written Test, Demo and Interview for teaching posts and determination of Attender would be done through Written Test/Interview.

How To apply?

Visit the OPSC official website, https://hal-india.co.in/ .

Find the link for enrollment available on the homepage.

Fill the online application form with correct details as required

Once you have finished entering the details, click on the Submit button.

After the registration process is completed, take a print out of the form for further references.

