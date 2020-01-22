HAL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for PRT, TGT and Other Posts before January 23 on hal-india.co.in

HAL Recruitment 2020

The Education committee of HAL is looking for ambitious candidates to hire for various vacancies including PGT, TGT, PRT. The notification for the recruitment was published on 08th January 2020 on the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Candidates should visit the official site which is hal-india.co.in. for the complete recruitment details.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates should note the following vacancies released by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL):

01 post for PRT English

01 post for PRT Social Studies

02 post for PRT Kannada

01 post for TGT Maths

01 post for TGT science

01 post for PGT chemistry

01 post for Attender

Important Dates:

Candidates should note the following important dates mentioned by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL):

The online application begins from the date of notification which is 08th January 2020.

The last date to submit the application form is 23rd January 2020

The site to get more details on the recruitment is https://hal-india.co.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should meet the following educational qualification as mentioned by HAL to be hired for the relevant post:

PRT English – Candidates should be graduate in English as main subject and B. Ed with English as teaching subject.

PRT Social Studies – Candidates must be graduate with any two subjects out of History, Economics, Political science, Geography, or Sociology and B. Ed in any one of above as teaching subject.

PRT Kannada – Candidates must be Graduate with Kannada as main subject and also B.Ed as the teaching subject

TGT Maths – Applicant must be graduate in Maths as main subject and also B. Ed with Maths as a teaching subject.

TGT Science – Applicant must be graduate with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Physics, Chemistry, Maths and also B. ED with science as the teaching subject.

PGT Chemistry – Candidate must be Post Graduate in Chemistry and B. Ed with Chemistry as teaching subject.

Attender – Applicant must be SSLC pass.

