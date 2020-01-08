OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer 2020 Recruitment for 31 Posts on opsc.gov.in
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has welcomed applications for enlistment to the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer. Intrigued individuals can apply to the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer through the aforesaid format at the latest 13 February 2020.
Recruitment Highlights:
|Notification
|OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020 for 31 Posts from 14 January
|Notification Date
|Jan 8, 2020
|Commencement of submission of online application
|Jan 14 2020
|Last Date of Submission
|Feb 13, 2020
|Official URL
|http://www.opsc.gov.in/
|No. of Posts
|31 Posts
|City
|Bhubaneshwar
|State
|Orissa
|Country
|India
|Education Qual
|Graduate
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor’s Degree in Fisheries Science from a certified University is a must.
Age Limit:
21 to 37 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per norms mentioned in the notification)
Pay Scale:
Selected candidates in this recruitment drive will get a monthly salary of Rs. 44,900.
Step by step instructions to apply for OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020:
- Visit the OPSC official website
- Find the link for enrollment available on the homepage.
- Fill up the online application form with correct details as required
- Once you have finished entering the details, click on the Submit button.
- After the registration process is completed, take a print out of the form for further references.
Candidates will get selected for the post based on their performance in written test and Interview. Interested and also the eligible candidates can apply for OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020 through the online mode only at the latest 13 February 2020. Candidates can check more details and updates available on the website.
Also read, Odisha Civil Services Final Result 2019.