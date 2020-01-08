OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer 2020 Recruitment for 31 Posts on opsc.gov.in

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer 2020 Recruitment

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has welcomed applications for enlistment to the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer. Intrigued individuals can apply to the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer through the aforesaid format at the latest 13 February 2020.

Recruitment Highlights:

Notification OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020 for 31 Posts from 14 January Notification Date Jan 8, 2020 Commencement of submission of online application Jan 14 2020 Last Date of Submission Feb 13, 2020 Official URL http://www.opsc.gov.in/ No. of Posts 31 Posts City Bhubaneshwar State Orissa Country India Education Qual Graduate

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Fisheries Science from a certified University is a must.

Age Limit:

21 to 37 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per norms mentioned in the notification)

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates in this recruitment drive will get a monthly salary of Rs. 44,900.

Step by step instructions to apply for OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020:

Visit the OPSC official website

Find the link for enrollment available on the homepage.

Fill up the online application form with correct details as required

Once you have finished entering the details, click on the Submit button.

After the registration process is completed, take a print out of the form for further references.

Candidates will get selected for the post based on their performance in written test and Interview. Interested and also the eligible candidates can apply for OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2020 through the online mode only at the latest 13 February 2020. Candidates can check more details and updates available on the website.

