HAL- Bangalore Recruitment 2019-20: Apply for Apprentice Posts till January 7th on hal-india.co.in

HAL- Bangalore Recruitment 2019-20

Candidates are invited by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the posts of Apprentice under the Apprentice Training Act. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply through the format that is prescribed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. This should be done before or on January 7, 20120.

Registration should be done by the candidates as Apprentice. This should be done in the portal and in the application form, the number should also be indicated.

This is a very good opportunity for candidates holding an ITI certificate and the candidates can only apply for the given opportunity through the format that is already uploaded on the official website.

Summary of the job:

The notification from HAL, Bangalore Recruitment for 2019-2020, is for Apprentice posts that are available and that can be applied for online.

The final date to submit this application online is 10 December, 2019.

The official URL of the website to know more information regarding the recruitment process is as follows: http://hal-india.co.in/

The recruitment process is centered in Bangalore city, Karnataka.

The educational qualification should be candidate with secondary education.

Last date to apply for this is on January 7, 2020.

Details of Vacancy:

Turner

Electrician

Fitter

Machinist

Welder

Foundary Man

PASAA

Sheet Metal Worker

Criteria of eligibility for this Consultant job:

The candidate should have cleared Scheme of Craftsman Training from ITI’s that are recognized.

The candidate should mention the marks they scored in both SSLC and ITI.

The following documents should be attached in the enclosures, along with the application form:

SSLC marks card copy Self-attested ITI marks card copy Cast Certificates/Armed Certificates/PH Certificates copy

Process of application:

Candidates who are interested for the above-mentioned posts can apply online by following the format that is prescribed in their official website and last date for sending the application is as mentioned above.

Also read, HAL Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PbD2AcjtAhc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

HAL- Bangalore Recruitment 2019-20: Apply for Apprentice Posts till January 7th on hal-india.co.in was last modified:

Read More