UP Police Constable Result 2019 for 49568 Posts Postponed, Check Details on uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Result 2019

UP Police Constable Result 2019 will not be releasing today as notified by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB. Candidates appeared in this exam need to wait a little more for the result to be released.

The result will be available on the official website for the downloading once released. As per the sources, the result will be delayed for few more days. The date of released of the result is not yet declared by the UPPRPB.

The result was expected to be releasing today, 20th November 2019 on the UP Police official website. The written examination for which the result is being expected was held on 27th to 28th January 2019 by the board.

The official website through which details can be obtained regarding the date of the release of the result is www.uppbpb.gov.in . This recruitment exam was being held to fulfil the vacancy of 49568 Constable posts in the organization.

A total of 19 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. This recruitment drive will fill up 31,360 Civil Constable posts and 18208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts.

The final answer keys were released on 15th November 2019. Candidates will get selected based on their performances in the written examination followed by PET/PST exam, medical test, and document verification.

Candidates qualifying in the written exam will be able to appear for the PET/PST examination to be conducted in December 2019. Keep tracking the official website for more updates and information.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pO3R9WRmhro?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

