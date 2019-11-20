APSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 463 Vacancies Notified for AE and JE Posts on apsc.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2019

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has welcomed applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Civil) under the Public Works Roads Department. Qualified candidates can apply for the post in the designated format on or before 21 December 2019.

Notification Details:

Notification Number – 06/2019

Important Dates:

Particulars date Closing Date of Application – 21 December 2019

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts – 463

Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Roads Department – 156 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Department – 307 Posts

Pay Scale:

The pay scale shall be Rs. 14,000/-49,000/-PB 2 with Grade Pay of Rs 8,700/-plus other allowances as admissible under Rules of the Govt. of Assam.

The official website of APSC to get more details on the recruitment is http://apsc.nic.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Civil):

The candidate shall hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from an Indian or Foreign University acknowledged by Government or Passed Part A and B of the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) and maintaining a certificate to that effect from the Institution of Engineers (India).

Passed Part A and B of the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) and maintaining a certificate to that effect from the Institution of Engineers (India). Also, have a degree obtained through Distance mode of education will not be accepted as the Department revises the Schedule-II appended to Rule 8 of the Assam Engineering (PWD) Service Rules,1978 issued vide Govt. OM RBEB.33/2019/12 Dated Dispur the 4th July/2019.

Beside English, the candidate must have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i.e., Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Junior Engineer (Civil):

The candidate shall hold a three years Diploma course in Civil Engineering from an institution recognized by the Government. The Diploma Courses must be a Regular Course. Diploma Courses obtained through Distance Mode of Education, by whatever name called, will not be accepted.

Apart from English, the candidate must have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i.e., Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Age Limit:

The age limit is as follows-

21 to 38 Years

How to Apply:

The eligible candidates must apply for the post in the proper format and they must send the application along with other necessary documents to “Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022” lates21 December ember 2019.

Application Fee:

The application fees shall be-

General Candidate: Rs.250/-

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: Rs.150/-

Candidates having BPL Certificate – No Fee

