Andaman and Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2019: Apply for 15 Extension Officer and Panchayat Secretaries Posts on andaman.gov.in

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has notified that the recruitment for the post of Extension officer and panchayat secretariat post will be held in Port Blair in Andaman Nicobar Island.

The candidates who are eligible and willing to apply for the post can do so from December 5, 2019 in the official website of the Andaman and Nicobar administration. The candidates have to finish the application process before the last date of submitting online application on December 28, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be made note of by the candidates are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date of submitting online application form December 5, 2019. Last date for submitting online application form December 28, 2019.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.andaman.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates have to fulfill certain eligibility criteria in order to be able to apply for the post of Extension Officer and Panchayat Secretariat Post. The eligibility criteria are as follows

Extension Officer: To apply for the post of Extension officer the candidates should have a under graduate or a post graduate degree in any discipline. The candidate should also hold either a degree or a diploma in Local Self Government or Rural Development from any recognized college or university.

Panchayat Secretariat Post: The candidate should have a post graduate degree or a diploma in Local self-government or Rural Development or Panchayati Raj administration from any recognized college or university to be eligible to apply for the post of Panchayat Secretariat. Along with that the candidate should also have a under graduate or a post graduate degree from any discipline.

The candidates should be between the age of 18 years and 38 years to apply for both the post. Some age relaxation will be given for the candidates who are from SC or ST.

