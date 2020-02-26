Great Lakes Chennai PGPM Admission Process 2020-2021

The Great Lakes PGPM program is a full-time flagship course designed for professionals who are looking to gain management proficiency to facilitate career growth without taking a two-year break from their work life.

The Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) is a unique program that helps the students to understand the specifics of a two-year MBA course in 1 year. The Great Lakes PGPM course offers specializations in the areas of Marketing, Finance, Strategy, IT/Operations & Analytics.

This is an AICTE approved programme that is designed by the Academic Advisory Council to make the students business-ready managers in a changing global business environment.

The applications to the admission cycle 3 are open while the selection process of the admission cycle is ongoing. All candidates who have not applied/submitted in Cycle 1 and Cycle 2 but have taken the eligible management exams can apply in Cycle 3.

Candidates with existing Test Scores – GMAT scores from 1st Jan 2017, CAT 2018/2019, XAT 2019/2020 and CMAT 2019/2020 – can apply and be evaluated in Cycle 3. The students who have applied earlier and not submitted their scores can do the same in the 3rd Cycle.

Program Highlights

PGPM is a 1-year fast-track MBA program.

The program is offered by both Chennai & Gurgaon Campuses.

Dynamic Industry Requirement driven curriculum.

PGPM 2019 Average CTC Offered- Rs. 13.1 LPA.

Applied-learning through Live Projects.

The first program in the country to offer Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning as a specialization.

Specializations are also offered in Marketing, Finance, Operations, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics.

PGPM Eligibility Criteria

The Great Lakes will accept the following management entrance test scores for the shortlisting process.

GMAT Scores (Between 1st January 2017 to 31st January 2020)

CAT 2018 / 2019 scores.

XAT 2019 / 2020 Scores

CMAT 2020 Scores (Cycle 3 Admission) for Chennai Campus

Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized college/university. Students still pursuing their graduation are not eligible for applying to the PGPM degree. Only graduates can apply. A minimum of 24 months of full-time work experience is required for the candidates applying to the PGPM. Professionals with 18+ months of work experience with an excellent track record may also apply. Candidates who did not get selected for the earlier admission cycles can apply for the third admission cycle.

Note: Part-time work or internship is not considered as work experience. However, Freshers and candidates with less experience can apply to the Great Lakes PGDM Program. An entrepreneur or someone who has worked in a family-owned business will be considered as an experience given that the experience is full-time experience.

Application Process

Interested candidates can follow the following steps to complete the application process.

Visit the official website of Great Lakes- greatlakes.edu.in.

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ tab.

Register yourself by filling in the necessary details.

After submitting the details, you will be redirected to the payment page.

Applicants can proceed to fill the Registration Form only after paying the application fee. The candidates are required to pay Rs. 2,000 for each campus. Applicants can also purchase the application form from Great Lakes office in Chennai.

While filling the online application form, applicants will get the option of selecting either one campus between Chennai and Gurgaon or through the Common Application Form.

Important Dates

The Application Deadline for Cycle 3 is 25th February 2020.

Selection Process

The selectors of the PGPM course look for professionals with the required experience. The selection process is not limited to the entrance test scores or academic scores. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the following criteria.

Management entrance test scores.

Quality of Work Experience

Professional & Personal Achievements

Leadership Potential and Team Skills

Aptitude & Attitude

After getting shortlisted, candidates are required to attend the Interview round.

There will be no Group Discussion round for the 2nd stage of the selection process.

Selectors will instead allow extra time for the Personal Interview round.

There will be an Analytical Writing Test as a part of the Interview Process.

Course Fee

The total course fee for the PGPM 2020-2021 is Rs. 19.25 Lakh.

Program & Academic Fees Indian Students(INR) International Student(US$) Tuition & Academic Fee 10,10,000 20,000 Program Fee 5,76,000 11,500 Sub-Total 15,86,000 31,500 Housing and Food Charges 3,24,000 7000 Caution Deposit (Refundable) 10,000 300 Alumni Subscription 5000 100 Total Fees 19,25,000 38,900

Important FAQs (Admission Related)

Why is the duration of the course for one academic year only?

It is a very common format of MBA in foreign countries as the one-year programs are more rigorous than two-year programs. Working executives can be away from work just for a year instead of 2 years. The one-year PGPM program also enables the professionals to start working a year earlier than the traditional 2-year course.

Does the PGPM have any quotas for NRI/SC/ST/OBC?

No. There is no reservation system for selecting candidates for the PGPM. The Great Lakes encourages applications from candidates with diverse backgrounds.

