Blood donation campaign at Crescent School of Business

Crescent School of Business, Chennai, and National Service Scheme(NSS) jointly organised a Blood Donation Camp on February 11, 2020, at BSACIST Medical Centre. Students, faculty and staff came out in large numbers to donate life-giving blood & to raise greater awareness about the importance of the life-saving gift of blood donation. More than 130 people donated blood in the campaign.

It indeed proved that blood donation is good for health as it lowers the risk of heart disease and cancer. At the same time, it saves a life. Every drop of blood is important when it comes to a person’s life.

Students of CSB managed the camp seamlessly with cooperation from NSS team and the blood bank team. The students happily volunteered for the camp and made the blood donation camp a great success. Students cherished being a part of this social cause conducted by Crescent School of Business in order to save a life. These kind of camp teaches students about Humanity & Saving multiple lives apart from practicing managerial skills.

-Ackshaya Raja

PGDM 2019 – 2021