Got A Reject From IIM – A/B/C? Here Is A Compelling Option – BITSoM

“You don’t need to be a Harvard Graduate to become the most successful lawyer in the country”

One of the dialogues that stuck with me from the series “Suits”

The shift from known knowledge to a piece of paper showcasing you have done a course has been the highlight of the current Indian education system.

Now in retrospection, belonging to a country like India with a population of 136 crores, with approximately 50 percent of the entire population being under the age of 25, there are people equivalent to the population of the United States who are trying to educate themselves. These numbers if taken on their face value can seem really daunting.

We have whirlpool ourselves in an environment where the emphasis on competition is much more than on education. Elon Musk blatantly points out the flaws in the education system clearly stating you don’t need to go to the best engineering college, you rather need to be the best engineer. Good quality of education is no longer the privilege of people going to IITs/IIMs. It is accessible to one and all via the medium of a number of educational institutes.

There are nearly 2 lakh students appearing for various management exams in one calendar year. Out of these, less than 10% get into the IIMs. For sure these selected students have leverage over the others, but that does not infer that the remaining 90% of students have nowhere to go.

Well, if you don’t qualify to get into an IIM, why not bring the IIM quality of education to you?

BITSoM has decided to disrupt the generic mentality by focussing thoroughly on education and not just the numbers,they have been doing this for 57 years already.

Getting into IIM would provide you with a leverage for sure, but you don’t need to have second thoughts when it comes to having secondary options to back yourself.

Having succeeded in their attempt of getting quality engineering education to students to an extent that their students many a times outsmart the ones in different IITs, BITS now brings to quality MBA education served on plate, and curated by industry leaders.

Laying a foundation for the future years is of utmost importance and not passing some test does not take that away from you. An MBA program is majorly based on the fact about how much knowledge you are grasping from your mentors.

Learned professionals from IITs, IIMs, and Stanford is what BITSoM offers you.

The idea has been very clear from that founding stone laid itself in the financial capital of the country Mumbai, which is the heart of the Corporate world, where Google, Amazon and all industry giants have been hoarding. The college is situated right where the recruiters are, contributing to the overall vibrancy to the entire environment.

Bringing in their diverse global faculty, they have pretty much decided to broaden your horizon by providing insights not just on the Indian Market, but by painting a more complete picture of global markets. Yesterday’s frameworks for business are no longer relevant for what is to come. In order to succeed in an evolving world, one has to be innovative and adaptive.

Current business schools are preparing their students for a utopian scenario which is indeed destroying the very creative freedom for which they choose this field of business studies. BITSoM focuses on nurturing that very creative freedom and channelling it in the right direction. The innovative curriculum blends core management courses with an eclectic mix of mandatory courses on Design Thinking, Emerging Technologies and Data Analytics. The curriculum will also be augmented by workplace essentials for holistic development. This will enable students to embrace an ever-changing business landscape with a new vigour and confidence

Thus, it is no longer necessary to be an IIM graduate to land you jobs in the jungle of an environment that is present out there. BITSoM has provided the students with an environment to nurture their holistic growth which is just what the Indian Education System needed as it’s market disruptor.

To know more about BITSoM, Join: [Official] MBA Admissions 2021-23 | BITS School of Management | BITSoM

Read More