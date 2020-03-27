Can MDI Gurgaon be considered a good option for a MBA Executive Program?

MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE (MDI) is a B- school in Gurgaon. It is considered to be one of the top ranking management colleges in India. It holds a good position among the other top ranking colleges including IIM’s, Christ University and others. It offers a wide field of specialised courses that includes National Management Programme, Post Graduate Programme in energy Management and PGDM ( EMP) Courses.

The Executive MBA program of MDI Gurgaon is a 3 year course. Every year a number of students graduate from this college. They are often placed at reputed MNCs and other big corporate sectors with a very good package in hand. Classes are held on weekends which is a brownie point for the working individuals as they can simultaneously attend college as well as work.

It is one of the most popular programs in today’s time. With the help of this program, young minds from the working profession can upgrade and polish their skills. It is also a building block for young entrepreneurs. Since the college emphasises on exchange programs, there is a chance for the young and talented minds to work or volunteer for internships abroad.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for getting into this college is that,

One must be a graduate from any recognised university acquiring at least 50% aggregate, One must have a professional work experience of at least 3 to 5 years

The PROCESS OF SELECTION for the candidates is based on the score one holds in their CAT/ GMAT examination. Some of them will also have to appear for a MDI in campus examination to get a seat in the college. Personal interview is to be followed after the students crack the examination.

The FEE STRUCTURE of the college comes up to over 10 lac for a 3 year course.

Candidates who wish to apply in this college should keep these above points in mind. It is well recognised and a reputed college as it ranks under the top 15. The placements guaranteed by the college is also excellent in terms of working experience and package. Notable alumni have graduated from this college. It is said to have a good number of teaching faculty, which in turn enhance one’s performance.

Nonetheless, there are a number of other colleges and universities that offer an executive MBA course. Some of them even being at a lesser price. Choosing a college may depend upon many factors including location, type of university whether government or private, campus etc and all these play an important role to decide. But for one who is looking for a decent college with a good package, then MDI Gurgaon should be in their list as it offers the candidates with flexible timings, excellent campus, good teaching faculty and a friendly environment.

With all these positive points, the students enhance their capabilities in all respects. It helps them to improve on their business and marketing skills as well as enrich upon their diverse courses. It only helps the candidates keep up with the growing trends but also caters to all their needs of management.

