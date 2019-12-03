Top 9 Government Jobs Announced in 2019: Check for More Details here

Top 9 Government Jobs Announced in 2019

This year has brought several opportunities in terms of Government Jobs in multiple departments for youths aspiring or preparing to get a job in the public sector. According to the estimates, more than 12 Lac government jobs have been declared so far this year by multiple government organizations, including

Indian Railways,

Banks,

State Public Service Commissions,

PSUs,

Defense,

Educational institutions and many others.

The notified salary ranges from Pay Matrix Level 1 to Level 11 (even higher in some cases) or equivalent Pay Band level.

If we go through the Top 9 Government Jobs announced in 2019-

Indian Railways lies on tops of the chart. Various Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) or Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) declared more than 1.5 Lac vacancies this year in various Railway Zones across the country. These vacancies include Group D/Level 1, Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Paramedical and MI Categories and others. Upon these major recruitment notifications, approximately more than two Crore (20 million) applications were received by the Railways from job seekers.

Following Railway, the selection boards like IBPS, SSC, PSCs and major organizations like State Bank of India, LIC, EPFO, Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bihar Police declared huge recruitment drives for government jobs seekers in the Year 2019.

Railway Recruitment 2019 103769

The Railway Board has published over 1.5 Lac vacancies in various categories including Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Paramedical and MI out of which One Lac vacancies were under Group D / Level 1 posts while remaining 30 thousand posts were in NTPC, Para-Medical, and MI Categories respectively.

Banking: IBPS Recruitment 2019 i.e. Clerk, PO, Office Assistant, SO

The IBPS this 2019, There were over 21000+ vacancies for several Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) in India. These vacancies were for Clerk, Probationary Officer (PO), Office Assistant and Specialist Officer (SO).

Banking: SBI Recruitment 2019- Clerk, SO, etc.

The State Bank of India (SBI), had brought a number of Clerks, Specialist Officer, and others in the year 2019.

SSC Recruitment 2019

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released in the employment newspaper regarding the release of SSC CHSL 2019 Notification. As per the notice, the commission carried the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 exam will be held from 16 March to 27 March 2020 for recruitment to the post of LDC/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator etc.

LIC Recruitment 2019 – Assistant, AAO

Around16452 vacancies for Assistant and Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) posts in the year 2019. Out of the total posts notified by LIC, 1753 Vacancies were for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) and 7871 Vacancies notified for Assistant Post.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2019

The Central Government Schools. NVS had declared around 2370 vacancies in teaching (PGT, TGT, PRT, etc.) and non-teaching categories.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya had commenced the online procedure for NVS teacher recruitment 2019 from10 July 2019 to 9 August 2019.

Bihar Police Recruitment for 2019

The14126 vacancies for various posts in different wings. These were big opportunities for the candidates preparing for Police Jobs in Bihar.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019

The Indian Navy also brought huge job opportunities for government job seekers in the year 2019. Indian Navy notified the recruitment for various posts including Sailor, SSR MR, Artificer Apprentice, and others.

Indian Navy announced 3100 Vacancies for MR, AA & SSR out of which 400 vacancies for Sailor MR Posts and 2700 AA & SSR Posts twice in 2019.

