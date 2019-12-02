NCC Certificate to Carry special weightage in Punjab government jobs: Check Details here

NCC Certificate to Carry special weightage in Punjab government jobs

According to the recent update from Punjab Government, National Cadet Corps (NCC) Certificate will likely to have more weightage in the government jobs.

As per the higher education Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, the Punjab government is contemplating to offer the special weightage to candidates who have the NCC certificate in government jobs. In an official statement, he said, “We are considering to provide weightage to National Cadet Corps (NCC) certificate holders in government jobs.”

He also assured to provide the full support and commitment by the state government for shaping the young minds towards becoming the better citizen. He ensured that there will be accommodation in government colleges for NCC units. Currently, the private buildings conduct the NCC activities.

The minister has already taken the action to provide the relevant sanction from the concerned departments. He has issued the directions for preparing the case for sanction to the Senior officials of the higher education department. For more updates stay tuned to these websites, http://punjab.gov.in/ and http://nccindia.nic.in/en.

The minister stated that the case will be processed on priority with regards to the demand for granting Head of Department status to the Additional Director General (DG) NCC in respect of state government employees in NCC. The same has been already implemented in other states.

A joint meeting of NCC officials, finance and higher education ministers will be held soon to address the financial issue of NCC Punjab. The minister also conducted the meeting with NCC officials.

The minister will also take up the matter for the allotment of new additional NCC units to Punjab and raising of new units, with the Central government.

The minister called for an enhanced role of NCC in Punjab and its expansion for acknowledging the penetrating nature of Punjab being the border state and the role of NCC in Shaping the minds of youth.

The minister is taking up all the necessary actions to enhance the NCC certificate holders and thus resulting in betterment of everyone.

Also read, AFCAT 2020 Notification: Apply for 249 Vacancies in IAF AFCAT and NCC Special Entry.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3Ssj1GNr5ss?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

NCC Certificate to Carry special weightage in Punjab government jobs: Check Details here was last modified:

Read More