RRB NTPC Application Status 2019 Link Activated on rrbonlinereg.co.in, Check here for Latest Update

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has decided to release the application status of candidates for RRB NTPC before releasing the admit card and announcing the exam date. The examination will be conducted in February and March 2020.

Indian Railway will first finalize the exam conducting agency this month post the finalization they will announce the application status and exam date next month.

Accepted or Rejected

The Indian railway will publish the application status so that the candidates can know whether their application form has been rejected or accepted.

There are many reasons when the application form can be rejected by RRB NTPC. Some of the reasons of rejecting the application form are mentioned below:-

Photograph – The most common reason of rejection in the application is the photograph not submitted in the prescribed format. RRB has clearly mentioned the photograph format and that is photographs should not be black and white, with cap or goggles, disfigured, small size, full body, shows only one side of face, unrecognizable photo, photostat of photo, group photo, selfie, photo taken by mobile, morphed photo, or lack of photo. Signature – RRB doesn’t accept the signature that are in capital letters as well as bock letters. Qualification – Application form will be rejected if the candidate doesn’t have the required qualification. Age Limit – Application form is rejected if the candidate is overweight or underweight. AT times date of birth is also mentioned wrong, so the form is rejected by RRB NTPC. Multiple application form – The most common reason of rejection in the application form is the multiple application form is submitted by the candidate. Incomplete Application form – RRB NTPC rejects the application form is the form is incomplete or some of the data mentioned on the form is incorrect. Apart from above reasons RRB rejects the application form if they find any discrepancy in te application form.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019

RRB NTPC Application Status 2019 Link Activated on rrbonlinereg.co.in, Check here for Latest Update was last modified:

Read More