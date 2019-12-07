GCRI Recruitment 2019: Apply for 33 Fellowship and Non-Teaching Post at gcriindia.org, Steps How to Apply

Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute is one of the most famous educational and medical research institutions in India.

In order to maintain the high standards, Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute is always on the lookout for the best talent and therefore conducts various recruitment campaigns for a selection of the qualified candidates for various vacancies available with it.

There is an important piece of news for the candidates interested in working with the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute. Under the ongoing recruitment campaign, GCRI Recruitment 2019, applications are being invited from interested candidates for the post of fellowship and non-teaching.

As per the official notification published on 6th December 2019, candidates need to apply for the available vacancies through the offline channel only.

Completed application form in the specified format along with all educational certificates, experience certificates, and other essential documents must be placed in a sealed envelope and sent through speed post or registered post and should be addressed to: –

The Director, The Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, Civil Hospital Campus, Asarwa, Ahmedabad – 380016.

The last date for receipt of the applications is 16th December 2019. No applications received after the cut-off date will be accepted under any circumstances. So, the candidates must not keep on waiting till the last day and should instead send their applications as soon as possible as postal delays will not be considered.

Any incomplete applications or applications without documents will be rejected outright without any intimation to the candidate.

GCRI Recruitment 2019: Important Information

Candidates must note the below mentioned important information pertaining to the GCRI Recruitment 2019: –

The total number of available vacancies are 33.

Stipend payable is Rs. 66,000 per month for the 1 st year and Rs. 70,000 per month for the second year.

year and Rs. 70,000 per month for the second year. The final selection of the candidates will be made based on their performance in the interview.

In order to apply for the fellowship, the maximum acceptable age is 45 years, and for the post of supervisor (housekeeping and manpower), the maximum acceptable age is 35 years.

Online applications will not be accepted.

GCRI Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates for GCRI Recruitment 2019: –

Publication of the notification – 6 th December 2019

December 2019 Commencement of the application process – 6 th December 2019

December 2019 Completion of the application process – 16 th December 2019

Interview of shortlisted candidates – To be announced

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – GCRI Recruitment 2019

Question: When is the last date to submit the applications?

Answer: Applications along with the required documents should reach the above-mentioned address latest by 16th December 2019. No applications will be accepted thereafter.

Question: When will the interviews be conducted?

Answer: Interviews for the candidates who have been shortlisted will be conducted after 16th December 2019. The specifics regarding date, time, and venue will be published on the official website, www.gcriindia.org at a later date.

Question: Will GCRI be sending call letters for the interviews?

Answer: No call letters will be sent separately to individual candidates. The list of shortlisted candidates will be published on the website, and the candidates should refer to the website for the latest information.

Question: What is the stipend for these vacancies?

Answer: Stipend payable is Rs. 66,000 per month for the 1st year and Rs. 70,000 per month for the second year.

GCRI Recruitment 2019: Apply for 33 Fellowship and Non-Teaching Post at gcriindia.org, Steps How to Apply was last modified:

Read More