Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 20 Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Sainik Schools are regarded as one of the finest educational institutions in India that maintain the high quality of learning experiences. In order to maintain their high standards, Sainik Schools regularly conduct recruitment campaigns for the available vacancies.

Recently, Sainik School Chandrapur published a recruitment advertisement on 11th December 2019 inviting applications from interested candidates for 20 vacancies available with the school.

These vacancies relate to teaching, non-teaching administrative, and housekeeping profiles. Candidates who are interested in applying for the advertised vacancies must apply through the post.

The candidates must send their applications in the prescribed format along with their educational and experience certificates as well as caste certificates and KYC documents. A demand draft payable in favour of “Principal, Sainik School Chandrapur” on account of the application fee must also be sent along with.

The application fees for general category candidates is Rs. 500 and for SC/ST candidates is Rs. 250, so the demand draft should be prepared accordingly.

All the documents, along with the application form and the demand draft for application fee must be placed inside a sealed cover with the position applied for at the top.

The packet shall be addressed to The Principal, Sainik School Chandrapur, Village Bhivkund, Ballarpur, Taluka, PO Visapur, Dist. Chandrapur, Maharashtra-442701.

The last date for receipt of the application forms is 31st December 2019. Under no circumstances will any applications be accepted after the cut-off date. So, the candidates’ must send their applications as soon as possible, as there can be some delays in the post.

Any incomplete application forms, applications without documents or applications with incorrect details will be rejected right away without any further notice to the applicants.

The final selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test, skill test and the interview. Only those candidates who fullfil the eligibility criteria will be called for the written test.

The list of candidates selected for the skill test and interview will be published only after the completion of the written test. Arrangements for travel and accommodation will have to be made by the candidates themselves and no TA/DA shall be provided by the school administration.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the last date to apply for the ongoing recruitment drive?

Answer: application forms must reach the school by 31st December 2019.

Question: How many vacancies are available under the Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2019?

Answer: vacancies across various profiles are available under the Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2019.

Question: What is the application fee that the candidates must pay for the Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2019?

Answer: Application fee for general category candidates is Rs 500, and for SC/ST students, it is Rs. 250.

Question: When will be the result for Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2019 declared?

Answer: dates for the release of the result for the Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2019 will be notified later by the school administration.

