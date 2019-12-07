Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 Released on bsebstet2019.in, Check for More Details here

Bihar STET Admit Card 2019

The admit card for Bihar STET exam has been released by the Board of School Education Bihar. Candidates applied for this Bihar STET exam can download their admit card from the official website of Bihar STET.

The login credentials required to download the admit card from the candidate’s account are application number and date of birth. Candidates can download the 2019 admit card by visiting the official website. The admit card is available through online mode only and will not be sent to the candidates via post.

The admit card will contain all the STET 2019 exam related details like exam date, time, venue with the address of the exam centre. Candidates must carry any of their photo ID proof to the exam hall along with the Bihar STET admit card. It is notified that no admit card will be sent to the candidate individually through via post or mail.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Date Release Date of Admit Card 06 Dec 2019 Earlier Date decided 07 Nov 2019

The official website to download the admit card and get more details on the Bihar STET 2019 is www.bsebstet2019.in . Candidates must go through the below mentioned instruction for downloading the admit card.

Steps to download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of Bihar STET.

Click on the “Bihar STET Admit Card 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future use.

The admit card is one of the mandatory documents to appear for the Bihar STET 2019 exam, candidates must download it and carry it to the exam hall without fail or else they will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Also read, Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 Postponed.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8NN4D8aZLUA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

