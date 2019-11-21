NCL Recruitment 2019: Apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Post at ncl-india.org, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria

National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) is a part of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the government of India. The NCL is a Pune-based laboratory that carries out research and scientific study. The laboratory has been predominantly working in the field of chemical science with the goal of applying chemical science towards the progress of humankind. In doing so, NCL employs a large number of people.

The National Chemical Laboratory will be conducting a small recruitment drive to fill up vacancies for the post of Junior Research Fellowship or JRF. This is a great opportunity, and interested candidates must apply for the vacancy at the earliest.

There are only 2 vacancies for the Junior Research Fellowship, and thus candidates will be facing strong competition. In order to make the application, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification, as released by the NCL on its official website. It is very important that the candidates make the application in the prescribed format. It must also be noted that the applications will be in the offline mode.

Before making the application, candidates should not forget to check out the eligibility criteria. As per the eligibility criteria, some important qualifications are as follows –

Sc. In organic/ inorganic/ analytical chemistry from a recognised university with a minimum aggregate of 55% or an M. Tech or B.Tech with the necessary conditions laid down by NCL. The maximum age of application is 30 years.

Candidates should note that this is the minimum qualification and candidates will not be selected by merely fulfilling this criterion.

While submitting their application, candidates must make sure that the application clearly spells out the details as stated below –

Name of the applicant

Date of birth

Caste certificate for candidates from SC/ ST/OBC/ category etc.

All the necessary educational qualifications

Address for communication

Telephone number of the candidate

Details of any family member working at NCL.

Email address

The application should contain the self-attested copy of the documents along with the application.

Candidates have been provided time till 9th December 2019 (5:00 pm) to make their application. The application made by the candidates should reach the venue stated below –

The Catalysis Division,

Attn. Dr. V.V. Bokade,

Senior Principal Scientist,

National Chemical Laboratory,

Pune – 411008.

It must be noted that the application made after the deadline will automatically get rejected by the NCL. After consideration of the applications made by candidates, the board will release a list of candidates who have been qualified to appear for an interview. In interview will be conducted on 11th December 2019 from 10:30 am.

NCL Recruitment 2019: Apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Post at ncl-india.org, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria was last modified:

Read More