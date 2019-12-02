Rajasthan High Court (RHC Jodhpur) Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Group D Posts at hcraj.nic.in, Steps How to Apply And Check here for Eligibility Criteria

The notification has been passed by Rajasthan High Court (RHC Jodhpur, Jaipur) has recently invited an application Form for the Post of Class IV Group D Various Post Recruitment 2019. Those Candidates are Interested in this Following Vacancy 2019 and Have All Eligibility Criteria Can Read the Full Notification Before Apply Online.

Important Dates

Particular Dates Online Application Start: 18 November 2019 Registration Last Date: 17 December 2019 Fee Payment Last Date: 17 December 2019 Exam Date: Notified Soon Admit Card Available: Notified Soon

Vacancy Details

Class IV/ Group D-3678 Post

Age Limit

The candidate should fall the below age limit as on 01/01/2020.

Age: 18 Yrs.

Age: 40 Yrs.

Read the Notification for Age Relaxation.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification-

The candidates must have Qualified Class 12th (High School) Exam From any Recognized Board respectively.

And for the post of Driver, candidates should hold Heavy Driving Licence also.

Also, it is desirable that applicants must have knowledge about DEV Nagri Hindi Written & Knowledge of Rajasthan Cultural respectively.

Selection Process-

The selection process shall depend on a Written Exam

followed by a Skill Test. And candidate whose name shall be displayed on Merit List shall come for Document Verification respectively.

Application Fee

The application fees for the same shall be-

General, OBC Candidates: Rs. 150/-

SC, ST Candidates: Rs. 100/-

PH Candidates: Rs. 100/-

The payment of the Exam Fee could be Through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, Fee Mode.

Steps to apply-

Go to the Registration link “http://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Provide all the required details & generate SSO ID & Password.

Then go to the HCRAJ main page & search Apply online link.

Give Personal Details in the given columns.

Upload your recent size Photograph & Signature also mentioned in the size in the notification.

Also give academic qualification mark-sheet & Mobile number, Mail ID.

Make a payment of the application fee through online also.

Select submit button

Also, make sure you make a hard copy for further use

Link to apply online-

https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin

Official Website-

https://hcraj.nic.in/hcraj/

For more details candidate shall check the official website and also keep themselves updated through our page.

