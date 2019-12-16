Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2019: Apply for 20 Steno typist Post at highcourtchd.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

Punjab and Haryana High Court has begun with its recruitment procedure for 2019 for the post of Steno-typist. Punjab and Haryana courts have invited the candidates who are interested in the steno typing post to apply for the same.

Any interested candidate should apply for the posts in the format discussed by the Punjab and Haryana courts. There is a total of 20 posts for the job of steno typist out of which 3 posts are in the reserved category. In case you are interested, then you should go through the information discussed here carefully.

If you are wondering if you are eligible for the post of a stenotypist then here are the eligibility criteria for a candidate to be able to apply to the post:

The candidate should have been graduated from a university recognized by the government. The candidate should be proficient in the operation in a computer system. He/she should have knowledge about spreadsheet and word processing. The candidate should not be younger than 18 years of age and not older than 30 years of age either.

The last day to apply for the post of steno typist is 15th of January 2020. The selection procedure will include the dictation or typing test.

The candidate should have a minimum speed of 80 words per minute while typing for English shorthand. The speed while transcribing the text on a computer should not be less than 20 words per minute.

Candidates are supposed to apply for the stenotypist post in the way prescribed by the Haryana and Punjab courts. The applications are to be submitted to the address- Coordination Branch i.e. Receipt and Dispatch of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh – 160001.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2019

