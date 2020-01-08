FRI Dehradun Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 26 Junior Research Fellow and other Posts on 16th January

The Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun has come out with the latest notification in order to notify applicants for the recruitment process of Junior Research Fellow and other posts. Therefore, the candidates who are willing to apply for the posts will have to appear for a walk-in interview on January 16th, 2020.

While coming for the interview, the candidates should make sure they carry all the relevant documents along with them. Also, the candidates can apply for more than one post but separately.

IMPORTANT DATES

Date Event Notification date 7th January 2020 Walk-in-interview 16th January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

FRI Dehradun is conducting this recruitment process in order to fill up 26 vacancies for Junior Research Fellow and other posts.

For the post of Junior Research Fellow there are 16 vacancies

For the post of Project Assistant, there are 6 vacancies

For the post of Senior Research Fellow there are 2 vacancies

For the post of Research Associate, there are 2 vacancies

AGE LIMIT

The candidates applying for post of Junior Research Fellow the age limit is 28 years

The candidates applying for the post of Project Assistant the age limit is 28 years

The candidates applying for the post of Senior Research Fellow the age limit is 32 years

The candidates applying for post of Research Associate the age limit is 35 years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Junior Research Fellow First-class M.Sc. in Botany/Forestry Senior Research Fellow First Class MSc. in chemistry/organic chemistry with two years’ experience in natural products chemistry or First Class MSc. in Microbiology with two years’ experience of working in forest pathology. Project Assistant BSc. with Biology/Forestry as one of the subjects Research Associate First Class M.Sc. in Biotechnology with three years of research experience on molecular markers/population genetics

PAY SCALE

Junior Research Fellow Rs.16,000-31,000 Project Assistant Rs.15,500/- Senior Research Fellow Rs. 18,000/- Research Associate Rs.47,000/-

HOW TO APPLY?

The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in an interview on 16th January 2020. They should carry all the original documents, biodata and experience certificates and reach the venue before 10:00 AM.

VENUE OF THE INTERVIEW

Board Room of FRI Main Building, P.O. New Forest Department, Dehradun-248006

FAQs:-

Question: How many vacancies are there in the latest FRI recruitment?

Answer: There are 26 vacancies for the post of Junior Research Fellow and other posts

Question: What is the mode of selection in FRI recruitment?

Answer: The candidates will be selected based on the interview.

Question: When is the walk-in interview of the FRI recruitment?

Answer: The walk-in interview of the FRI recruitment process is scheduled on the 16th of January 2020

Question: What is the official website of FRI?

Answer: The official website of FRI is fridu.edu.in

