CAT 2019 Result: Top MBA Colleges Accepting Cut off less than 90 percentiles

CAT 2019 Result

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 result has been released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode. Candidates appeared in CAT 2019 can check their result through the official website of CAT.

Candidates who managed to secure more than 90 percentiles will be eligible to take admission in top MBA colleges including top IIMs. Some of the Listed non-IIM members also provide admission to the candidates who have scored less than 90 percentiles.

Candidate’s performance in the CAT exam is one of the prime criteria for granting admission whereas few other institutes also give weightage to some of the other factors like previous academic performance, work experience, academic diversity, extracurricular activities etc.

The web page to get more details on the admission process through CAT 2019 score is https://iimcat.ac.in/ .

Top MBA Colleges Accepting Cut off less than 90 percentiles:

Sl. No. Name of the Institute CAT Cut off 1 IMI Delhi 90 2 IMT Ghaziabad 90 3 BIMTECH, Greater Noida 85 4 KJSIMSS, Mumbai 85 5 SPJIMR, Mumbai 85 6 IIM, Tiruchirappalli 81 7 TAPMI, Manipal 80 8 BIMM, Pune 80 9 LIBA, Chennai 80 10 IFMR, Chennai 80 11 NIRMA University, Ahmedabad 80 12 IIM, Shillong 70

Candidates must make sure that they did not miss a single bit of information and use their score achieved in CAT 2019 for taking admission. Though they need to take a wise decision which choosing college as it will directly impact their career.

Keep visiting the CAT 2019 website for getting information on further process needs to be done.

