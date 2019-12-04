Goa University Recruitment 2019: Check Details for Walk-in-Interview for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Posts on unigoa.ac.in

Goa University Recruitment 2019

The university of Goa has just announced that the recruitment for the post of Junior Research Fellow is to begin. The candidates who are eligible and willing to become a junior research fellow can attend the walk-in interview which will be held on December 16, 2019 in the University of Goa in Talegaon.

Eligibility Criteria:

In order to attend the interview, the candidates should be eligible for the post of junior research fellow. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidates should have a under graduate and post graduate degree in zoology with a minimum of 60 % from any recognized college or university.

The candidates should have a good knowledge of information technology and computers.

Master of science in zoology is a must for the candidates to be considered eligible.

The candidates should have appeared and qualified in the National eligibility test to be able to apply for the post of junior research fellow.

The candidates who have not appeared for the exam is also eligible, however preference will be given for the candidates who have appeared for the national eligibility test and qualified in it.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.unigoa.ac.in/ .

Original Documents to Bring for The Interview:

The candidates who fulfill all the above-mentioned eligibility criteria can appear for the walk-in interview on November 16, 2019. The candidates should have certain documents with them when they attend the interview. The documents are as follows:

The candidates should have all the original documents regarding the under graduate and the post graduate degree.

The candidates should also have with them an application form which is either typed or hand written and it should be addressed to the Principal Investigator of the Department of zoology, Dr. Nitin S Sawant, University of Goa.

