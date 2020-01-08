PSPCL LDC and JE 2020 Answer Key Released on pspcl.in, Direct Link to Raise Objections here

PSPCL LDC and JE 2020 Answer Key

The Answer Key for the posts of LDC, Junior Engineer and other has been released by the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL). Candidates appeared in the PSPCL LDC and JE 2020 exam can download the answer key from the official website of PSPCL.

Candidates can submit their objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through the below mentioned link only. The link can also get accessed by visiting the official website. Objections through any other mode or means will not be entertained by PSPC.

This recruitment notice has been released by the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) for fulfilling the vacant post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) JE (Junior Engineer), Superintendent Divisional Accounts (SDA), Accounts Officer and Revenue Accountant Posts against CRA 293/19 & 294/19.

The web page to get more details on the PSPCL LDC and JE 2020 exam and download the PSPCL LDC and JE Answer Key 2020 is www.pspcl.in . Candidates who have appeared in the PSPCL LDC and JE 2020 exam can check their answer key and also raise their objections by following the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download PSPCL LDC and JE Answer Key 2020 and Raise Objection:

Visit the official website of PSPCL as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Go to the “topic-Recruitment of various posts against CRA 293/19 & CRA 294/19” link on the home page.

Click on the “to raise objections against answer keys/questions related to online exam conducted for various posts against CRA 293/19 & 294/19” link.

A new window will get displayed.

Enter the credentials required to login.

Check and Download the answer key.

Raise the objection in the given format.

Take a print of the final submission done for future reference.

The direct link to raise the objection against the answer key is here, Link for PSPCL LDC and Other Posts Answer Key 2020.

Keep checking the official website of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) for latest updates regarding against CRA 293/19 & 294/19.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for PSPCL Recruitment

Also read, PSPCL Admit Card 2019 for LDC and JE Posts.

<noscript><iframe title="PSPCL Answer key Out || pspcl clerk exam answer key || pspcl 2019-20 result" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/afy3IYtXgvY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More