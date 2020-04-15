Final Placement Report 2018 – 2020 at LBSIM Delhi

The Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM) has been ranked among the best business and management schools in India. Located in Dwarka, New Delhi, it was established by the ‘Lal Bahadur Shastri Educational Trust’ in 1995.

The institute was incepted with an aim to nurture and cultivate socially sensitive business professionals having a global outlook, which is made robust with the help of research-led teaching and strategic national and international partnerships. The school intends to ensure that it engenders students with excellent leadership skills and strong value-based management capabilities, with the adept technology education.

The school continuously strives to deliver brilliant quality education and yield optimal results for its students. The institute promulgates adherence to high standards and ethics in the conduct and behavior of all stakeholders. It promotes accountability, responsibility, punctuality, persistence, tenacity, patience, pro-active behavior, transparency in governance, trustworthiness, respectfulness, teamwork, unity, and inclusion.

LBSIM has been accredited by the National Board of Accreditation and Association of Indian Universities. The institute is a member of the Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB).

The school offers the following programs:

Post-Graduate Diploma in Management General Post-Graduate Diploma in Management Finance Post-Graduate Diploma in Management Research & Business Analytics Post-Graduate Diploma in Management Logistics & Supply Chain Management Post-Graduate Diploma in Management Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in Management Part-Time Master’s in Computer Application

Along with excellent education and brilliant faculty, the students at LBSIM are also provided with abundant opportunities to advance their careers in business management. For the batch of 2018–2020, the highest package received was INR 2,100,00, whereas the average package of INR 990,000.

The institute also saw a 40% increase in preplacement offers and a 40% increase in the number of recruiters as compared with the previous year. The following table summarizes the placement statistics at LBSIM for the batch of 2018–2020:

Sector Percentage of offers Prominent recruiters Engineering and durables 7% Mahindra, Hitachi, Schindler, JK Tyre, Maruti Suzuki Research and consultancy 36% Moody’s, Accenture, KPMG, Deloitte, Ernst & Young Fast-moving consumer goods 7% Vivi, Bata, Byju’s, Lenskart, Marico Banking, Financial Services, & Investment 27% HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Marsh, RBL Bank Information Technology and IT-enabled Services 17% Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Capgemini, HCL, Tech Mahindra Others 6% –

